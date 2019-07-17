The Streets to release two new albums

Mike Skinner has revealed the Dry Your Eyes outfit will release a duets album, followed by a soundtrack to his film in 2020.

Mike Skinner has revealed that the outfit are planning the follow-up to 2011's Computers and Blues album, and are working on not one but two separate records.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the Fit But You Know it star revealed the first record will be mixtape of collaborations or a "duets album," which will come towards the end of the summer and the other will be a film soundtrack slated for 2020.

He told the newspaper's Wired column: "One of the reasons that I started it again is because I've written a film, which is about a DJ.

"And the album that I've written is kind of a musical; it's part of the film.



"While that's happening, I'm doing a mixtape, which is a collaborations album - and that will be out hopefully at the end of the summer.



"That's kind of like a Streets duet album."



On when fans can expect the soundtrack to be released, he said: "I did that about a year ago - but we have to follow the fine line of the film.



"We're gonna be shooting that in October and that will be out at the end of next summer."

Skinner also revealed his film is inspired by US teen TV series Dawson's Creek, and is a "farce" which centres around guys and girls getting into trouble in a club.



Speaking previously about his project, he told Mr Porter Journal: "It's a farce about guys and girls getting into trouble in a club. The story isn't clever, it's all in the dialogue, and that's what I love. What was that teen show where everyone's a philosopher? Dawson's Creek - it's a bit like that."



The 'Fit But You Know It' hitmaker also revealed he is hoping to bring a "cleverness" to his writing.



He said: "I like [my characters] to say the things that they thought of when they're walking home from a terrible argument, and thinking, 'Oh, I should've said that.'



"Not political correctness, just cleverness. Because stories aren't reality, they're an exercise for the mind.'"

The Streets went on hiatus after their fifth studio LP, but reunited last year for The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light Tour.

Ahead of the epic comeback shows they unveiled fresh song in Boys Will Be Boys.

