The Streets at Alexandra Palace Park: Support acts, stage times & more

The Streets will play two dates in north London this week. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Mike Skinner and co will play the grounds of Alexandra Palace this week. Find out who joins them and what time they take to the stage.

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The Streets are set to to play a duo of dates in London this week.

Mike Skinner and co will take to the stage at Alexandra Palace Park on Thursday 16th July and Saturday 18th July where they will celebrate their second studio album A Grand Don't Come For Free by playing the seminal record in full.

Find out who joins them on the day as special guests, what the stage times are and if you can't buy tickets.

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When are The Streets playing Alexandra Palace Park?

The Streets will play a headline date at Alexandra Palace Park on 16th and 18th July 2026.

Who's supporting The Streets at Alexandra Palace Park?

Mike Skinner and co will be joined on their headline shows by Camden rapper and musician Jimothy Lacoste and BRIT Award-winning UK rap and grime MC CASISDEAD.

What are the stage times of The Streets at Alexandra Palace Park?*

The set times of The Streets at Ally Pally park are as follows:

5pm - Doors

6.30pm - Jimothy Lacoste

7.30pm - CASISDEAD

8.40pm - The Streets

10.15pm - Curfew

*Timings are approximate and subject to change. Always make sure to arrive in good time.

Visit the event page at alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/the-streets for more.

What will The Streets play at Alexandra Palace Park?

As previously advertised, The Streets will play their second studio album A Grand Don't Come For Free - which includes the hits Could Be Well In, Blinded by the Lights and Dry Your Eyes - in full as the first part of their set. From previous setlists, Mike Skinner and co then go on perform a career-spanning set, which includes their hits such as Has It Come To This? Don't Mug Yourself, Let's Push Things Forward and the beloved pandemic banger Who's Got The Bag.

See their setlist at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on 11th July for an idea of what they'll play:

A Grand Don't Come For Free:

1. It Was Supposed to Be So Easy

2. Could Well Be In

3. Not Addicted

4. Blinded by the Lights

5. Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way

6. Get Out of My House

7. Fit but You Know It

8. Such a Twat

9. What Is He Thinking?

10. Dry Your Eyes

11. Empty Cans

Set 2:

12. Turn the Page

13. Who's Got the Bag

14. Let's Push Things Forward

15. Don't Mug Yourself

16. Never Went to Church

17. Utopia

18. The Escapist

19. Has It Come to This?

20. Weak Become Heroes

21. Too Much Brandy

22. Wrong Answers Only

23. Take Me as I Am

Are there still tickets for The Streets at Alexandra Park?

Tickets to The Streets' date at Alexandra Palace Park on Saturday 18th July are SOLD OUT. There are some limited tickets available for Mike Skinner and co's on Thursday 16th July, after the date was added due to phenomenal demand. Remaining tickets can be found here.

Speaking about the tour dates, Mike Skinner said: “A Grand Don’t Come For Free was a moment in time — for me, and for everyone who grew up with it. I wrote it as a story from beginning to end, even studying screenwriting to shape it and without the faintest idea how people would react.

“We’ve been looking for something bold to do with the live show, and we landed here: some tracks have never been played live, others haven’t surfaced in years. It’s a new challenge to bring the whole journey to life on stage, but I have an incredible band and we always give everything every night. So I’m certain we’ll make finding out what happened to that thousand quid a party every night.”

The Streets' first gig in 7 years

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