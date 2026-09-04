The Streets announce more A Grand Don’t Come For Free UK shows for winter 2026

The Streets' Mike Skinner. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

After a string of successful summer shows, Mike Skinner and co will play three more gigs celebrating the seminal album, which will be played in full.

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The Streets have announced three more A Grand Don't Come For Free shows this year.

Mike Skinner and co's seminal album 2004 album - which included the hits Fit But You Know It, Blinded By The Lights and Dry Your Eyes - was celebrated with huge shows at the likes of Manchester's Castlefield Bowl and London's Alexandra Palace Park, plus a hometown summer residency at the O2 Academy Birmingham this year.

Now the outfit have confirmed three new gigs this winter, taking to Southend Cliffs Pavilion, O2 Academy Birmingham and Cardiff Depot on the 3rd, 4th and 6th of November respectively.

Tickets go on general sale here this Friday 4th November from 10am.

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Previously speaking about the special tour dates, Mike Skinner said: “A Grand Don’t Come For Free was a moment in time — for me, and for everyone who grew up with it. I wrote it as a story from beginning to end, even studying screenwriting to shape it and without the faintest idea how people would react.

“We’ve been looking for something bold to do with the live show, and we landed here: some tracks have never been played live, others haven’t surfaced in years. It’s a new challenge to bring the whole journey to life on stage, but I have an incredible band and we always give everything every night. So I’m certain we’ll make finding out what happened to that thousand quid a party every night.”

The Streets - Blinded By The Lights (Official Video)

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