The Streets to play A Grand Don’t Come For Free album in full on 2026 UK tour

The Streets' Mike Skinner at South Facing Festival 2021. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Mike Skinner and co have confirmed plans to head out on dates celebrating their landmark 2004 album next year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Streets have announced special UK dates for 2026.

The outfit have confirmed their plans to celebrate their sophomore album A Grand Don't Come For Free by playing it in full for the first time ever.

Mike Skinner and co will treat fans to their performance of the seminal 2004 record - which included the hits Fit But You Know It, Blinded By The Lights and Dry Your Eyes - at the likes of Margate's Dreamland, Manchester's Castlefield Bowl and London's Alexandra Palace Park.

Read more:

Skinner teased the news last week, sharing a timelapse video of the Brummie bus shelter on the the album's artwork with the caption: "OCTOBER 9TH".

It's not yet confirmed when tickets for the dates will go on sale, but watch this space for updates.

See The Streets' 2026 UK dates here:

26th June: Margate - Dreamland

27th June: Bristol - Bristol Sounds

11th July: Manchester - Castlefield Bowl

18th July: London - Alexandra Palace Park

23rd July: Ludlow- Ludlow Castle

24th July: Leeds - Kirkstall Abbey

7th August: Essex - Audley End Estate

21st August: Norwich - Rock N Roll Circus

The Streets' first gig in 7 years

Read more: