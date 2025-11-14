The Streets announce 2026 A Grand Don’t Come For Free date at Cardiff Castle

The Streets' Mike Skinner. Picture: Press

Mike Skinner and co have confirmed another date to celebrate their landmark 2004 album next year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Streets have announced a new outdoor Welsh date for 2026.

The outfit previously confirmed their plans to celebrate their sophomore album A Grand Don't Come For Free by playing it in full for the first time ever.

Now, Mike Skinner and co will play a date at TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Friday 31st July next year.

Presale tickets are available at 10am Thursday 20th November via depotlive.co.uk/thestreets and all tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday 21st November via depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.

The Streets A Grand Don't Come For Free Cardiff Castle poster. Picture: Press

Read more:

Speaking about the tour, Mike Skinner said: “A Grand Don’t Come For Free was a moment in time — for me, and for everyone who grew up with it. I wrote it as a story from beginning to end, even studying screenwriting to shape it and without the faintest idea how people would react.

“We’ve been looking for something bold to do with the live show, and we landed here: some tracks have never been played live, others haven’t surfaced in years. It’s a new challenge to bring the whole journey to life on stage, but I have an incredible band and we always give everything every night. So I’m certain we’ll make finding out what happened to that thousand quid a party every night.”

See The Streets' 2026 UK dates here:

26th June: Margate - Dreamland

27th June: Bristol - Bristol Sounds

11th July: Manchester - Castlefield Bowl

18th July: London - Alexandra Palace Park

23rd July: Ludlow- Ludlow Castle

24th July: Leeds - Kirkstall Abbey

31st July: Cardiff - Cardiff Castle - NEW DATE ADDED

7th August: Essex - Audley End Estate

21st August: Norwich - Rock N Roll Circus

The Streets join McFLY, Garbage and Skunk Anansie, MIKA, Two Door Cinema Club, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, Ethel Cain, David Gray and the Blackbird Festival, featuring Alter Bridge, Skindred, Florence Black, Cardinal Black and more among the headline announcements for TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

The Streets' first gig in 7 years

Read more: