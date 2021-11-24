The Snuts return with defiant single Burn The Empire

The Snuts have released their Burn The Empire single. Picture: Jacob A Campbell/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish rockers have shared their first piece of music since their 2021 W.L. album.

The Snuts have returned with a brand new single.

Burn The Empire is the first new music to come from the band since their W.L. album, which beat Demi Lovato’s Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over to reach the UK number one spot.

Watch the visualiser for the single below:

Burn The Empire is an energetic and defiant track which has a meaning that frontman Jack Cochrane wanted to be universal.

He said of the song: “I wanted the word ‘empire’ to feel open, almost rhetorical to what constitutes or qualifies as an oppressive factor in your life, because it certainly exists for 99% of people.

"We were driven to standup against the negative effects of big corporations on the everyday person. We all understand that these companies act ruthlessly and unethically in the name of profit.”

He added: “I think young people have always wanted a fairer and more equal society and it’s the voices of the old, the discontent and the ignorant that try and squash that. We believe in 2022 there is no place for fascism or oppression of any kind and we must burn the empire that represents it.”

The single is no doubt a taste of what to expect from The Snuts sophomore album, which they've said is "even better" than their first.

The Somebody Loves You rockers aren't just outspoken when it comes to equality and oppression, but also the behaviour of some of their own fans.

The band played a show at the O2 Academy in Oxford on 7 November, but stopped their performance after the behaviour of some of the gig's male attendees.

Explaining the incident on Twitter, the band wrote: "Apologies to everyone for stopping tonight’s show. We are absolutely furious to learn about the behaviour of male fans at our show in Oxford.

"This is a male problem and it is only the responsibility of males to stamp it out. No one should ever feel unsafe at our gigs and it’s your responsibility to report and call out your friends if they are acting like fucking animals.”

They added: "We are not your f***ing lad band and you don’t get [to] act like that at our shows."

Although the band didn’t go into details about the incident, one attendee referenced the behaviour in a tweet after the show, writing: “The crowd and the Snuts deserved better than a load of Oxford students trying to grope girls at their show. F***ing joke. We’ve waited months to have this ruined by some posh boys that want shoeing."