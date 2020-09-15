The Prodigy give update on first material after death of Keith Flint

15 September 2020, 16:06 | Updated: 15 September 2020, 16:20

The Prodigy 2018
The Prodigy are back in the studio . Picture: Press

The Liam Howlett and Maxim took to Twitter to reveal they were "back on the beats" with a studio photo.

The Prodigy are still busy working on new music and their first new material since the death of Keith Flint.

The Firestarter frontman shocked the music world when he passed away ob 4 March 2019, and the surviving band members have been honouring him ever since.

After confirming they were working on a follow up to 2018's No Tourists album, it now looks like Liam Howlett and Maxim are back in the studio working on it.

Sharing an image, the outfit wrote on their official Twitter page: "Studio bizniz this month ,

"back on the beats".

READ MORE: How much did Keith Flint pay for his iconic Firestarter jumper?

Fans reacted excitedly to the news, with one writing: "What wonderful news".

Another wrote: "First @Pendulum then you. 2020 is a great year for music".

Many were grateful that Keith Flint would be honoured by the duo, with one writing: "Yes!! Up the Prodigy..in the name of Keith".

READ MORE: Facts The Prodigy's Breathe banger

The Prodigy's ex keyboardist Leeroy Thornhill has revealed surviving members talked more about the outfit's plans after they "got together" to mark the anniversary of Flint's death.

Speaking on Paul Danan's The Morning After podcast, Thornhill said: "I'm in contact with the guys all the time.

"We got together on the anniversary of Keith's death and went out to celebrate his life. It was all good.

"I know Liam wants to finish The Prodigy album he was doing, I don't know how far along he is."

Thornhill - who was part of the group from 1990 to 2000 - admitted while his friend's passing was "devastating", he usually smiles when he remembers him.

He reflected: "It's devastating, there's not a day that goes past where I don't think about him, and it generally comes with a smile.

"All that guy did was bring joy to millions and millions of people.

"He made his choice to do what he did and it doesn't matter how much it hurts and how much we regret it."

READ MORE: The Prodigy praise mural of Keith Flint commissioned by Braintree Town F.C.

Keith Flint's body was discovered at his Essex home and Chelmsford Coroner's Court heard Flint died from hanging and had unspecified amounts of cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time.

Police attended the singer's home at the time and found there were no suspicious circumstances and there was no third party involvement.

The senior coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray, recorded an open conclusion, stating there was not enough evidence to rule the musician's death as suicide.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk

