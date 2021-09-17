The Prodigy wish late bandmate Keith Flint Happy Birthday

The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett. Picture: Press/Carlos Alvarez Montero

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Howlett and Maxim have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late frontman on what would have been his 52nd birthday.

The Prodigy have paid tribute to Keith Flint on what would have been his 52nd Birthday.

The Firestarter icon shocked the music and entertainment world when he tragically passed away on 4 March 2019, aged just 49 years old.

The surviving members of the band, Liam Howlett and Maxim, have kept his memory alive ever since and today took to social media to wish Flint a Happy Birthday.

Sharing a selection of photos of the legend, they wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR BROTHER KEEF ! Time passes but your light burns strong , We think of you everyday man wishing you were here ,,, We will raise a few glasses and roofs for you tonight brother , LH and MAXIM X".

See their tribute below:

Earlier this year, the band marked two years of Flint's passing with a heartfelt message.

They wrote: "It’s been 2 years , We miss you so so much brother, Your light burns bright, Your energy will never fade, Keep it real Keep it punk rock We live forever ! LH & MAXIM #weliveforever".

Meanwhile, last year The Prodigy confirmed that they intended to finish their album in honour of Keith Flint.

Earlier this year, the duo shared a video of what can be expected from their new music and it's made their fans very excited.

Watch a clip, which was captioned: "New Prodigy studio session beats are rollin".

