Why Chrissie Hynde still stands by regular gig-goers not hogging the front row

Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Pretenders legend insists “only a moron could disagree” with local fans having a chance to be closer to the stage.

Chrissie Hynde has stood by her stance on regular fans hogging the front row at The Pretenders shows.

The Brass In Pocket singer set tongues wagging when she asked the band's followers to "give local fans a chance," admitted she was sick of seeing the same faces at their shows every night of their tour.

Now, looking back on her comments Hynde has explained that seeing the same faces despite being in a completely different country or city makes her feel like she's "got a screw loose".

See, the thing is, of course you want the same people to come because it means they’re digging the show," she told MOJO Magazine.

“And I understand why people follow a band. If you’re not in a band, the second-best thing is to follow a band around.

“One hundred percent do I understand that. But if it’s the same people in the front row all around the world, it takes some of the spontaneity out of it for the artist."

Giving an example, the Don't Get Me Wrong singer added: "Because, y’know, Hey, we’re in Warsaw. I’ve never been to Warsaw. Oh, it’s you again.

“And it’s like that every night. You start feeling like you’ve got a screw loose.

“Like, if we’re playing in Warsaw, and we’ve never been there, if there’s some local fans who want to be in the front, let them up front. You’ve already been to 500 shows.”

Asked about the backlash, she laughed: “Ah, go f*** yourselves. Come on. Only a moron could disagree with that.”

Pretenders - Don't Get Me Wrong (Official Music Video)

Hynde's previously addressed her comments at the end of 2024, where she apologised for swearing and berating fans over smartphones, adding: "The other thing I said which seems to have caused offense in some quarters is when I asked that anyone who has seen more than a few shows, move back out of the front row and let the locals have the front. I will reinstate that we love to see people come back for more, but we travel the world to play to a new audience each night, so it’s good to see the locals up front. Come one and all…... but be fair!"

