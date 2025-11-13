The Osbournes come together for first video after losing Ozzy Osbourne

The Osbournes come together for heartfelt video three months on from Ozzy Osbourne's passing. Picture: YouTube/The Osbournes

Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne have sat down together for the first time to share their thoughts on Ozzy Osbourne's passing and

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Osbournes have shared an exclusive video online, which sees them deal with the passing of Ozzy Osbourne.

In a YouTube video entitled "Remembering Ozzy: The Osbournes Unfiltered on Grief, Legacy & Love An Exclusive Family Tribute", The late Black Sabbath legend's wife Sharon and his children Jack and Kelly sat down for a heartbreaking chat detailing their thoughts after his passing.

"By the time this airs," says Jack in the clip, "It will be about three months since dad passed and this is the first time we're all talking about this."

"It's been weird because I keep losing all sense of time," admits Sharon as she describes her intense emotions on losing the rock legend.

"It's been no time but then the longest time in the world, adds a grief-stricken Kelly.

Speaking about their reasons for making the video, Sharon revealed that they wanted to find a way to show their appreciation for the thousands of messages of support they've received.

"I feel so bad," said Sharon. "So many people have reached out to us. It's just been overwhelmingly wonderful. Everybody's reaction for the loss of Ozzy. [...] I just want everybody to know that everything that's been sent to us we've read."

Watch their full heartbreaking clip below:

Remembering Ozzy: The Osbournes Unfiltered on Grief, Legacy & Love | An Exclusive Family Tribute

In the one and a half hour long video, the Osbournes talked about the time leading up to Ozzy's death and revealed that he had even been secretly been hospitalised just two weeks before his farewell show at Villa Park.

Turning to Jack, Sharon said: “The story, I don’t think even you know it, we had him in the hospital and we were just terrified that people were going to find out.”

The family went on to explain that they had the strictest security while he was at the hospital and staff were told not to allow anyone up. However, they thought a member of the press was trying to get through by using Ozzy's legal name John and claiming to be his brother, but there was another John Osbourne at the hospital, who's brother was actually trying to see him.

They explained: “So we had all the security and the hospital – the hospital was amazing, they really were – the people at the front desk were told ‘nobody, if they ask for Ozzy, he’s not here. Nobody’s allowed up’, all of that. They had pictures of all of us who were allowed up, and names, and this guy comes up and says ‘I want to see John Osbourne (Ozzy’s legal name)’ so of course there’s a red light and they go ‘who are you?’ and he goes ‘I’m his brother.'"

“So they call up to the security, and they say ‘Ozzy’s brother is here,'” Sharon continued. “‘He’s asked to see him. He knows he’s here.’ I’m like, there’s no way, his brother doesn’t even know he’s in here. His sisters, his brother didn’t know. So I sent security down and I said ‘find out who this guy is, he’s definitely from the press.'

“They’re not the most polite in the world, they’re the most threatening. This guy kept saying ‘He’s my brother, he knows I’m coming.’ After harassing this poor man, there was [another] John Osbourne in the hospital, and it was his brother. We felt so terrible.”

Ozzy Osbourne at his farewell show on 5th July 2025. Picture: Ross Halfin

Read more:

The video comes after Jack Osbourne has been confirmed as a part of the 2025 line-up for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Speaking about his decision to go on the show, Jack said: "I know my dad would be like 'Go and f***ing do it.' Sitting around and moping and being sad that I'm not here, he'd be like, 'Try and have some fun'."

Jack Osbourne will enter the jungle for I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: ITV

Talking about some of the creature comforts he think he'll miss out on, he said: "There will be many creature comforts that I will have taken for granted; a toilet that flushes, running water, a refrigerator full of food, air conditioning and my pillow."

See his full intro video below:

Meet Jack Osbourne | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 Line-Up

Get the full cast list here: I'm A Celebrity 2025 line-up: Meet the cast, start date & how to watch

Read more: