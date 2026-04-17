The Ordinary Boys mark 20th anniversary return with brand new single Peer Pressure & plot summer festival dates

The Ordinary Boys have returned with a new single. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The '00s favourites have released new material after a hiatus of over a decade and scheduled festival dates for the summer.

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The Ordinary Boys have made their musical return with brand new single Peer Pressure.

The energetic offering from the Worthing outfit sees them go back to their indie-ska roots with the track, which draws influence from Madness to The Specials.

Listen to the infectious track, which arrives via the Scruff Of The Neck label here or stream it on Spotfiy below:

“Peer Pressure is a song about the stories we tell ourselves to rationalise our excesses, and how we ignore the real problems of life in a post AI world with its billionaires and manosphere” explains frontman Samuel Preston. “For our first song back we wanted to make something that sounded like an amalgamation of all the music we love and all The Ordinary Boys songs that we released in the 2000s. We wrote peer pressure as a song that we wanted to hear the crowd singing back to us.”

March saw the band perform together live for the first time in over 10 years with a sold-out intimate at London Strongroom and a riotous hometown gig at Worthing’s The Venue.

The Boys Will Be Boys ska-rockers don't plan to stop there and will be heading out on the road this Spring and Summer as special guests for Madness as well as performing summer festivals, including he likes of Victorious Festival in Southsea Portsmouth and Together Again Festival in Wales.

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The Ordinary Boys' 2026 live dates:

23rd June - The Ridings Recreational Area, Chipping Sodbury w/ Madness

24th June - Darwen Music Live, Darwen

24th July - Together Again Festival, Chester

9th August - Outdoor, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury w/ Madness

15th August - Sausage and Cider Festival, Wrexham

28th August- Big Feastival, The Cotswolds

29th August - Chelmsford Park w/ McFly

29th August- Victorious Festival

30th August - Coast Fest, South Shields

5th September - FOMO Fest, Stowmarket

The Ordinary Boys burst onto the scene in the early noughties, releasing their debut album Over The Counterculture in 2004. They went on to release Brassbound in 2005, Brassbound & How To Get Everything In Ten Easy Steps in 2006 and split in 2008, before returning for a spate of reunion performances and eventually releasing their eponymous studio album in 2015.

The band have scored several Top 10 singles, with Boys Will Be Boys, Nine2Five, Lonely At The Top and I Luv U all filling the airways.

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