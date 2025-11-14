The Offspring announce huge 2026 UK outdoor show at Crystal Palace Park, London

The Offspring have confirmed an outdoor UK date for next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Kids Aren't Alright rockers are set to return to the UK for a massive outdoor date next year.

The Offspring have confirmed a massive outdoor UK date for 2026.

On the day of their sold out show at The O2, London tonight (14th November) pop punk legends have announced they'll return to the city to play Crystal Palace Park on Sunday 28th June next year.

Dexter Holland and co will be joined by Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, PUP and Destroy as their special guests.

Speaking about the news, The Offspring said: “Nobody Rocks like the UK Rocks. This is gonna be a great day out”

Tickets go on sale on Friday 21st November from 9am from www.ticketmaster.co.uk, with pre-sales starting on Tuesday 18th November from 9am via www.offspring.com.

The Offspring at Crystal Palace Park, London poster. Picture: Press

The Offspring's lineup consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Dexter Holland, lead guitarist Noodles, bassist Todd Morse, drummer Brandon Pertzborn and multi-instrumentalist Jonah Nimoy.

The punk rock band, who first formed in 1984, have sold over 45 million albums worldwide and still hold the title for the biggest selling independent rock album in history (1994's 11-million selling Smash).

Their recent number 3 UK album 2021's Let The Bad Times Roll gave the band their highest placing ever in the UK and their latest and eleventh record Supercharged, which was released in 2024, has gained widespread critical acclaim.

The Pretty Fly for a White Guy) rockers have continued to tour extensively, playing more than 500 shows in the last decade alone, while their music continues to have a lasting impact across film, television, and video games.

The Offspring - The Kids Aren't Alright (Official Music Video)

