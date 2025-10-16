The Maccabees share previously unreleased track Koya

The Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks at All Points East 2025. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

By Jenny Mensah

The Marks To Prove It outfit have told their fans there's "something coming" on Thursday 16th October.

The Maccabees have shared a previously unreleased song.

The London quintet - comprised of Orlando Weeks, Felix White, Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis, Sam Doyle - have made their Koya track today available to stream online.

According to various fans, the song isn't brand new, but it dates back to 2017 and exists on a bonus vinyl on a previous album boxset.

Stream the reflective and expansive Koya on Spotify or listen on YouTube below:

Koya

The Maccabees slice of previously unreleased music dropped after they told their fans to expect "something" this week.

The Toothpaste Kisses five-piece took to Instagram on Tuesday (14th October) to share a video of throwback footage of the band on throughout the years, alongside the caption: "Something coming this Thursday 16th October."

Fans will no doubt be hoping this release means we can expect more new music from the band, who previously teased that they felt "good" about making music together.

Speaking to The Independent earlier this year, guitarist Felix White said: "There’s a good feeling about it,” adding: “It’s tempting…”

“Everyone’s in a good headspace and connecting with each other, and that’s allowed it to be stronger,” noted his guitarist brother Hugo.

2025 has been a huge year for the band, who reunited for their first shows together since 2017.

After taking to the likes of Glastonbury's Park Stage, with Florence Welch as their surprise guest, the band played an homecoming set at London's Victoria Park for All Points East Festival, which saw them deliver a career-spanning set, with an onstage appearance by fellow South-London musician and friend Jamie T.

Watch them perform Jamie T's Sticks 'n' Stones single with him below:

The Maccabees & Jamie T - Sticks 'n' Stones at All Points East 2025

