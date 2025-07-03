The Maccabees to reissue Colour It In and Given To The Wild albums

The Maccabees to reissue two albums. Picture: Press/Phil Sharp

By Jenny Mensah

The indie rockers will release a special edition of their debut and third album next month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Maccabees have announced reissues of two of their beloved albums.

Fresh off their triumphant Glastonbury set, the indie outfit - comprised of Orlando Weeks, brothers Felix and Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis and Sam Doyle - will release special editions of their 2007 debut album Colour It In and their 2012 critically acclaimed third studio album Given To The Wild.

Both albums will be released on vinyl on 22nd August - two days ahead of their All Points East headline date - are available to pre-order here.

Read more:

The Colour It In reissue will be pressed on two-sided zoetrope vinyl, designed in collaboration with Orlando Weeks. It features the original album alongside the seven bonus tracks that were added to the Special Edition in 2008, one of which is their take on Richard Hawley’s Just Like The Rain.

The Maccabees Colour It In packshot. Picture: Press

The new edition of Given To The Wild features the original album tracklist and will be pressed on double orange translucent vinyl, complete with new gatefold packaging. This will be the first vinyl press since the original run sold-out shortly after release - second hand copies have since been sold for up to £190.

The Maccabees Given To The Wild reissue packshot. Picture: Press

Guitarist Felix White said of the news: "One of the things we are most proud of in the history of our music is how different each Maccabees album is. Colour It In was full of songs we had built as teenagers: the sound of a band racing each other to the finish line, all the attention on manic playing together in a room, with almost no effects. Given To The Wild is almost the exact opposite: all about atmosphere, limitless layers and reaching for beauty. It’s the sound of two completely different bands, but somehow, with perspective, both are as ‘Maccabees’ as each other. I love that."

The Maccabees head back on the road for a run of sold-out UK and Ireland shows, leading into what is sure to be a special All Points East headline set.

See The Maccabees 2025 UK & Ireland dates:

17th August - Dublin, Academy (SOLD OUT)

18th August- Dublin, Academy 20th - Glasgow, Barrowlands (SOLD OUT)

21st August- Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse (SOLD OUT)

22nd August- Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

24th August- London, All Points East

Limited remaining tickets for All Points East are available here.

Colour It In tracklist:

Side A

Good Old Bill

X-Ray

All In Your Rows

Latchmere

About Your Dress

Precious Time

O.A.V.I.P.

Tissue Shoulders

Happy Faces

Side B

First Love

Mary

Lego

Toothpaste Kisses

The Real Thing

‘ust Like The Rain

Colour It In

Sore Throat

Diamond Solitaire

Bicycles

Given To The Wild tracklist:

Side A

Given To The Wild (Intro)

Child

Feel To Follow

Ayla

Side B

Glimmer

Forever I've Known

Heaven

Side C

Pelican

Went Away

Go

Side D

Unknow

Slowly One

Grew Up At Midnight

Read more: