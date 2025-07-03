The Maccabees to reissue Colour It In and Given To The Wild albums

On Air Now
3 July 2025, 16:36
The indie rockers will release a special edition of their debut and third album next month.
The Maccabees have announced reissues of two of their beloved albums.
Fresh off their triumphant Glastonbury set, the indie outfit - comprised of Orlando Weeks, brothers Felix and Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis and Sam Doyle - will release special editions of their 2007 debut album Colour It In and their 2012 critically acclaimed third studio album Given To The Wild.
Both albums will be released on vinyl on 22nd August - two days ahead of their All Points East headline date - are available to pre-order here.
The Colour It In reissue will be pressed on two-sided zoetrope vinyl, designed in collaboration with Orlando Weeks. It features the original album alongside the seven bonus tracks that were added to the Special Edition in 2008, one of which is their take on Richard Hawley’s Just Like The Rain.
The new edition of Given To The Wild features the original album tracklist and will be pressed on double orange translucent vinyl, complete with new gatefold packaging. This will be the first vinyl press since the original run sold-out shortly after release - second hand copies have since been sold for up to £190.
Guitarist Felix White said of the news: "One of the things we are most proud of in the history of our music is how different each Maccabees album is. Colour It In was full of songs we had built as teenagers: the sound of a band racing each other to the finish line, all the attention on manic playing together in a room, with almost no effects. Given To The Wild is almost the exact opposite: all about atmosphere, limitless layers and reaching for beauty. It’s the sound of two completely different bands, but somehow, with perspective, both are as ‘Maccabees’ as each other. I love that."
The Maccabees head back on the road for a run of sold-out UK and Ireland shows, leading into what is sure to be a special All Points East headline set.
Limited remaining tickets for All Points East are available here.
Side A
Good Old Bill
X-Ray
All In Your Rows
Latchmere
About Your Dress
Precious Time
O.A.V.I.P.
Tissue Shoulders
Happy Faces
Side B
First Love
Mary
Lego
Toothpaste Kisses
The Real Thing
‘ust Like The Rain
Colour It In
Sore Throat
Diamond Solitaire
Bicycles
Side A
Given To The Wild (Intro)
Child
Feel To Follow
Ayla
Side B
Glimmer
Forever I've Known
Heaven
Side C
Pelican
Went Away
Go
Side D
Unknow
Slowly One
Grew Up At Midnight
