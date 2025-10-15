The Maccabees are teasing an announcement this week

The Maccabees have more news for the end of the year. Picture: Phil Sharp/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Marks To Prove It outfit have told their fans there's "something coming" on Thursday 16th October.

The Toothpaste Kisses five-piece took to Instagram on Tuesday (14th October) to share a video of throwback footage of the band on through the years.

The nostalgic clip was captioned: "Something coming this Thursday 16th October."

Although this Thursday's announcement could mean more live dates from the band next year, some will no doubt be hoping it means new music is on the way.

And it looks like the band aren't totally against the idea either.

Speaking to The Independent earlier this year, guitarist Felix White said: "There’s a good feeling about it,” adding: “It’s tempting…”

2025 has been a huge year for the London-formed band, who reunited for their first shows together since 2017.

After taking to the likes of Glastonbury's Park Stage, with Florence Welch as their surprise guest, the band played an homecoming set at London's Victoria Park for All Points East Festival.

The east London festival saw the band supported by a day of crowd-pleasing performances from the likes of The Cribs, CMAT and Bombay Bicycle Club before they took to the stage.

When it was time for the band to take to the stage, they treated fans to a career-spanning set, including their biggest hits, plus an onstage appearance by fellow South-London musician and friend Jamie T, who joined them on for a performance of their Marks To Prove It banger as well as his own hit Sticks 'n' Stones.

The Maccabees & Jamie T - Sticks 'n' Stones at All Points East 2025

