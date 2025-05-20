The Maccabees announce intimate London gig for the MS Society

The Maccabees have announced fresh live dates for 2025. Picture: Phil Sharp/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Marks To Prove It outfit will play an tiny gig at The Dome next month in aid of the charity.

The Maccabees have announced a special charity show.

The show, which only had 300 available tickets, will mark the first time the band have performed live in eight years.

Tickets for the gig are only available via a £5 ballot, which you can enter here. The ballot closes at 10am on Monday 2nd June. Successful entrants will be contacted by 2pm on Monday 2nd June and will be charged £20 (+ booking fee) per ticket, based on the number requested in their winning entry.

All funds raised go to the MS Society’s Stop MS Appeal.

Announcing the news, the band said: "We played for MS Society before the Alexandra Palace shows all those years ago, so it felt like the only right way to start this little run.

This is a really important charity to us and - we hope you all agree - any entry is going to an extremely worthwhile place. Good luck, all the information below, and we really look forward to seeing you there."

The exclusive show has been organised by guitarists Felix and Hugo White, who have supported the charity for many years as their mother lived with multiple sclerosis (MS) and passed away when they were teenagers. They were announced as MS Society Ambassadors in 2016.

Felix says in a press release: “This show means a lot to us as MS is a cause close to our hearts. When we knew the band were getting back together, we really wanted to do something again to support the MS Society. We’re really excited this has come together - it’s going to be a special night.”

His brother Hugo adds: “Our mum had MS so we know the devastating effect it can have on young people and families. We’ve always done what we can to raise awareness and funds for the MS Society, and we’re delighted to be able to put on this show.”

Mark Haymes, Head of Community and Events Fundraising at the MS Society says: “We're over the moon that The Maccabees are back together and picked their first live gig to raise money for the MS Society. We’re forever grateful for Hugo and Felix’s continuous support. MS can be debilitating, exhausting and unpredictable and money from this gig will go to our Stop MS Appeal which aims to raise £100,000,000 to fund vital MS research.”

Over 150,000 people in the UK live with MS, with 135 diagnosed each week. MS is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, impacting how people move, think and feel.

The gig comes ahead of The Maccabees UK & Ireland tour, which includes a hometown set at All Points East on August Bank Holiday weekend.

Guitarist Felix White said of the shows: “We can’t wait to be The Maccabees again! These shows will be really magical, playing the songs that form such a part of our collective lives, in the UK & Ireland in the lead up to All Points East Festival. It’s something we genuinely didn’t think would happen again and are really determined to make special now that it is. We’ll see you there.”

See The Maccabees' full dates at themaccabees.co.uk and find out how to buy tickets.

The Maccabees 2025 UK & Ireland tour dates. Picture: Press

The Maccabees' 2025 UK & Ireland dates:

20th June: The Dome - NEW DATE ADDED

17th August: Dublin Academy

18th August: Dublin Academy

20th August: Glasgow Barrowlands

21st August: Manchester O2 Vic Warehouse

22nd August: Manchester O2 Vic Warehouse

24th August: All Points East, London

The Maccabees are headlining All Points East 2025!

