The Maccabees' Felix White admit "it's tempting" to make new music with the band

The Maccabees' Felix White at Glastonbury Festival 2025. Picture: Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty

The band discussed whether there would be more music to come from them in their 40s.

The Maccabees have discussed the possibility of making new music together.

The London indie outfit are set to play a headline reunion show at All Points East this month and they've discussed everything from their unlikely comeback to their Glastonbury performance and whether they would consider getting back into the studio again.

Asked if they'd be more music from the band in their 40s, guitarist Felix White teased to the The Independent: "There’s a good feeling about it,” adding: “It’s tempting…”

Asking his brother and fellow guitarist Hugo if it would make for "better or worse music," Hugo joked: "It’ll be slower".

Felix also sat down for a chat with Radio X's John Kennedy recently and talked about the importance of being able to curate their All Points East bill with some of their favourite artists as well as emerging acts.

Speaking of the all-star cast joining them on Sunday 24th August and citing fellow noughties outfit Bombay Bicycle Club, Felix said: "We felt close to them musically and they could do a festival like this in their own right, so that's why they're special guests and it's cool that they even said yes. We weren't expecting them to. I just think they felt like it would be a cool event to be a part of."

He went on: "Obviously there's an element of nostalgia implied in the whole thing, because we had split up, people associate us with a certain time, but it was important to have some bands in there that since that time have gone on to make records and still do their thing and always evolving and Bombay are one of those individually and collectively."

The band have also enlisted plenty of new and upcoming artists on the line-up, especially on their YALA! stage, which comes in partnership with Radio X and will see John Kennedy himself act as host on the day.

"It just felt like if we're doing it. If the Maccabees are gonna play - firstly I don't think we would have done it if we didn't have someone like All Points East saying you can have it and you can curate the whole thing and it can be your whole event with us - and then YALA! just felt like why wouldn't we be involved in it?

"So myself and the band have curated the whole thing really with them..."

Felix White on The Maccabees headlining All Points East

The YALA! Records Stage - named after the label co-created by the band's guitarist Felix White and independent music publicist Morad Khokar - will see Warmduscher, The Futureheads, Willie J Healey, Man/Woman/Chainsaw and GB on the bill.

Elsewhere on the APE line-up will be performances from the likes of The Cribs, Dry Cleaning, Nilüfer Yanya, CMAT, Divorce and more.

