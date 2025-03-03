The Maccabees announce 2025 European tour dates

The Maccabees have announced fresh reunion dates. Picture: Phil Sharp/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Marks To Prove It outfit will now play dates across the continent as part of their reunion. Find out how to buy tickets.

The Maccabees have announced European dates for 2025.

The indie rockers - comprised of Orlando Weeks, guitarist brothers Felix and Hugo White, bassist Rupert Jarvis and drummer Sam Doyle - confirmed a reunion show at All Points East this summer and left fans eagerly waiting to see if they any more dates were in store.

Now, the Pelican rockers have announced European dates in the likes of Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris.

Taking to social media, the band wrote: "Dear Friends, we are very excited to announce a European tour in June 2025.

"We are coming to Germany, Belgium, Holland and France. We won’t have played in any of those places for ten years, give or take, and obviously never imagined we would again so they should be really special."

Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday 7th March at 9am GMT and 10am CET. Pre sales will take place via their mailing list from 5th March and fans can sign up here.

Guitarist Felix White said of the announcement: “None of us thought we’d ever play shows again anywhere, so to be coming back to Europe to play is going to be a really magical thing for us. Hopefully the whole tour will have a real sense of something precious about it.’’

See the full dates below.

The Maccabees 2025 European dates:

22nd June - Germany, Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt

23rd June - Germany, Cologne, Gloria-Theater

25th June - Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

26th June - The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

27th June - France, Paris, Trabendo

So far, the band are yet to announce any more UK dates, but with the outfit meeting to rehearse at the start of the year for the first time since 2017, it's hoped that fans may see them play further shows on home soil.

Speaking about their headline date at All Points East on Sunday 24th August 2025,Felix White told Radio X's Toby Tarrant that the shows were "too magical" to pass up.

"In a way, All Points East has sort of become that for the indie generation, because Reading and Leeds has changed a little bit, so you always look at the line-up," he admitted.

"So, that was the one that, like, when it got offered to us, it was like, ‘Argh! We can’t not do that!’ It just feels too great, too magical. So that’s where we are.”

The Maccabees are headlining All Points East 2025!

