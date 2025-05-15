Iconic Sheffield venue, The Leadmill, has been denied its eviction appeal

The Leadmill in Sheffield with an image of Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner in 2006. Picture: Ian Knight / Alamy, STV LENZ / Alamy, Sam Kovak / Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

Musicians have reacted to the news that the iconic Sheffield grassroots venue has been ordered to vacate the venue in three months.

The Leadmill has been denied its appeal against eviction.

The iconic Sheffield venue - which has played host to the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Pulp, Coldplay, Green Day and Oasis at the start of their careers - has been "ordered to vacate the premises".

Staff at the historic grassroots venue, shared a statement on Wednesday (14th May), which read: "The Leadmill, one of Sheffield’s most beloved and historic music venues, has today been told that we have lost our legal appeal against the eviction notice served by our landlord. The ruling means we must vacate the premises within the next three months, marking the end of an era for a venue that has been a cornerstone of the city’s cultural life since 1980."

They add: "The Leadmill has played host to a generation of iconic acts including Def Leppard, Pulp, Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay, Oasis and countless more. We have also served as a community space for art, theatre, comedy and grassroots activism."

Sad news tonight. Thanks to all who've supported us over these difficult times, we'll never forget what you've done for this business and it's super talented staff.



This will take us a few days to process but we will update everyone as soon as we can with next steps.



❤️



— The Leadmill (@Leadmill) May 14, 2025

The venue's organisers added: "Despite overwhelming public support, high-profile backing from artists and a hard fought campaign to save The Leadmill, the legal challenge was sadly unsuccessful. The decision allows our landlord to proceed with plans to take over the empty building and will result in the loss of over 70 jobs.

This is a heartbreaking moment not just for our team but for the entire Sheffield community."

Despite its closure, organisers at the long-standing venue have pledged to carry on and have vowed to honour their schedule by continuing their "programme of events at venues across the city".

"While The Leadmill’s future at its current location may be coming to a close, we vow to continue fighting for independent music and culture in Sheffield," they assured patrons. "We want to reassure everyone who has purchased tickets for upcoming events: there is no immediate change to our schedule. We have plans in place to continue our programme of events at other venues across the city and will be in touch with all ticket holders in due course. All tickets remain valid and we are committed to ensuring clear communication and a smooth transition for every event."

They concluded: "We are devastated, but not defeated. This is not the end of The Leadmill’s spirit - it’s a call to action for everyone who believes in the importance of independent culture. We will regroup, rebuild and continue."

Musicians have reacted to the decision, with Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher leading the responses and calling the decision "scandalous".

SCANDALOUS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 15, 2025

York band Shed Seven shared the statement on their own X account, writing: "A sad day for music …. We always had amazing gigs here, and loads of good memories …especially in our formative years. Sending love to all involved. X".

A sad day for music …. We always had amazing gigs here, and loads of good memories …especially in our formative years. Sending love to all involved. X — Shed Seven (@shedseven) May 15, 2025

The Leadmill - which was established in 1980 - is the longest running live music venue and nightclub in the region.

Based on Leadmill Road and lying on the southeast edge of the city centre, the venue actually used to be a flour mill for decades before it became a nightclub in the 1962, which hosted shows by The Small Faces, The Yardbirds and Jimi Hendrix Experience.

A noughties hangout for the Arctic Monkeys, The Leadmill has hosted multiple acts throughout its years, including Jorja Smith, The Chemical Brothers, The Dandy Warhols, Rick Astley, Beabadoobee, Culture Club, The Strokes, George Ezra, Lewis Capaldi, Creeper, James Marriott, Muse, Two Door Cinema Club, Queens of the Stone Age and many more.

The venue has also acted as a community centre and arts hub, hosting talks, stand up comics, theatre productions, record fairs, drag and cabaret.

