The Ivors 2026: Wolf Alice, Damon Albarn, Lily Allen & Florence Welch among nods - See the full list here

Wolf Alice, Damon Albarn, Lily Allen, Jacob Alon and Florence Welch are among the nominees for The Ivors 2026. Picture: Press/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The nominations for the 71st Ivor Novello Awards have been announced. Find out who has been honoured here.

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The nominations for The Ivors 2026 with Amazon Music have been unveiled, with Wolf Alice, Damon Albarn, Lily Allen, Florence + The Machine and Jacob Alon & CMAT among the artists receiving a nod.

61 songwriters and composers have been nominated across seven categories, celebrating new music released in the UK in 2025 at the most prestigious celebration of songwriting and screen composition.

Ellie Rowsell and Joff Oddie from the London four-piece have been recognised for the band's fourth studio album, The Clearing, making the Best Album category alongside Lily Allen and CMAT who have been recognised for their records West End Girl and Euro Country respectively.

Rowsell has also been recognised in the Best Song Musically and Lyrically for The Sofa, where she is joined by the likes of Florence Welch for her Everybody Scream single.

Meanwhile, Damon Albarn has been recognised among the Best Contemporary Song category for Gorillaz's Damascus sing, while Coldplay's Vida La Vida receives a mention in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work Category.

Elsewhere, Jacob Alon and Olivia Dean have been nominated for the first time for The Ivors Awards and have both picked up two nominations.

The Ivor Novello Awards will take place on 21st May at Grosvenor House, London- in a star-studded ceremony which will see some of this year's artists joining acclaimed songwriters Paul McCartney, Charli xcx, Bruce Springsteen, Lana Del Rey, David Bowie, RAYE, Elton John, Amy Winehouse in winning the prestigious award.

Get the full list of nominations for the The Ivors 2026 with Amazon Music below:

The Ivors with Amazon Music statuette. Picture: Press

The Ivors 2025 nominations:

BEST ALBUM

BLACK BRITISH MUSIC (2025) written by Jim Legxacy and Joe Stanley

Performed by Jim Legxacy

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and Kobalt Music Publishing

EURO COUNTRY written and performed by CMAT

Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management UK

THE ART OF LOVING written by Olivia Dean, Bastian Langebaek and Max Wolfgang

Performed by Olivia Dean

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing obo Goldfish Records and Kobalt Music Publishing obo Alveron Music

THE CLEARING written by Joff Oddie and Ellie Rowsell

Performed by Wolf Alice

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

WEST END GIRL written by Lily Allen, Chloe Angelides, Kito and Blue May

Performed by Lily Allen

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Kobalt Music Publishing obo Chloe Angelides Publishing-Where Da Kasz At and BMG Rights Management UK

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

DAMASCUS written by Damon Albarn, Yasiin Bey and Omar Souleyman

Performed by Gorillaz feat. Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Pop-Up Music Publishing and Domino Publishing Company

FREE written by Alex Bonfanti, Miles Clinton James and Little Simz

Performed by Little Simz

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music Publishing

I DO AND I DON’T CARE written by Johan Hugo and Self Esteem

Performed by Self Esteem

Music published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Reservoir Media Management obo Blue Raincoat Music Publishing

I STAND ON THE LINE written by Fraser T Smith and Kae Tempest

Performed by Kae Tempest

Music published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Domino Publishing Company

KNOW YOURSELF Written by Tom Rowlands, Fraser T Smith and Kae Tempest

Performed by Kae Tempest

Music published in the UK by BMG Rights Management UK, Warner Chappell Music and Domino Publishing Company

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY:

DON’T FALL ASLEEP written and performed by Jacob Alon

Music published in the UK by Concord Music Publishing

EVERYBODY SCREAM written by Mark Bowen, Mitski and Florence Welch

Performed by Florence + The Machine

Music published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music obo Songs by Mitski Publishing and Universal Music Publishing obo Florence + The Machine Ltd

FOCUS IS POWER

Written by Johan Hugo, Self Esteem and Jacob Vetter

Performed by Self Esteem

Music published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music, Reservoir Media Management obo Blue Raincoat Music Publishing and Kobalt Music Publishing obo TruSauce Pub Co

THE SOFA written by Ellie Rowsell

Performed by Wolf Alice

Music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

WEEDS written by Tove Burman, Anya Jones and Jon Shave

Performed by Sugababes

Music published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music obo MXM Music and Kobalt Music Publishing obo Spirit Music Group

PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK

MAN I NEED written by Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Zach Nahome

Performed by Olivia Dean

Music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing and Concord Music Publishing

MESSY written and performed by Lola Young

music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

STARGAZING written by Peter Fenn, Jesse Fink and Myles Smith

Performed by Myles Smith

Music published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Songs by 308 Publishing-Where Da Kasz At, Lyric Global Copyright Services Crescendo obo Arcade Artists Publishing-Jesse Fink Publishing-Spirit One Music Crescendo and Sony Music Publishing

THE DAYS written and performed by Chrystal

Music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

VIVA LA VIDA written by Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion and Chris Martin

Performed by Coldplay

Music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

RISING STAR AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC:

CHLOE QISHA

DIVORCE

Tiger Cohen-Towell, Felix Mackenzie-Barrow, Adam Peter-Smith and Kasper Sandstrøm

JACOB ALON

KWN

SKYE NEWMAN

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE:

BUGONIA composed by Jerskin Fendrix

Music published in the UK by Universal/MCA Music Ltd obo Focus-Gramercy Music

DRAGONFLY composed by Raffertie

Music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

NOSFERATU composed by Robin Carolan

Music published in the UK by Universal/MCA Music Ltd obo Focus-Gramercy Music

TESTIMONY composed by Tom Hodge

Music published in the UK by Bucks Music Group obo Rocliffe Ltd

THE BRUTALIST composed by Daniel Blumberg

Music published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music

BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK:

ADOLESCENCE composed by Aaron May and David Ridley

Music published in the UK by BMG Rights Management UK obo Maisie Anthems

LAZARUS composed by Sarah Warne

Music published in the UK by Universal/MCA Music Ltd obo Amazon Content Services

SUMMERWATER composed by Gazelle Twin

Music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and District 6 Music Publishing Ltd

THIS CITY IS OURS composed by Rael Jones

Music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing obo Twenty Fifteen Avenue Music Inc

TRESPASSES composed by David Holmes and Brian Irvine

Music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing obo All3media International

The 71th edition of The Ivors with Amazon Music will take place at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday 21st May 2025.

Listen to The Ivors 2026 playlist on Amazon Music here.

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