The Ivors 2026: Wolf Alice, Damon Albarn, Lily Allen & Florence Welch among nods - See the full list here
25 March 2026, 11:54 | Updated: 25 March 2026, 13:24
The nominations for the 71st Ivor Novello Awards have been announced. Find out who has been honoured here.
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The nominations for The Ivors 2026 with Amazon Music have been unveiled, with Wolf Alice, Damon Albarn, Lily Allen, Florence + The Machine and Jacob Alon & CMAT among the artists receiving a nod.
61 songwriters and composers have been nominated across seven categories, celebrating new music released in the UK in 2025 at the most prestigious celebration of songwriting and screen composition.
Ellie Rowsell and Joff Oddie from the London four-piece have been recognised for the band's fourth studio album, The Clearing, making the Best Album category alongside Lily Allen and CMAT who have been recognised for their records West End Girl and Euro Country respectively.
Rowsell has also been recognised in the Best Song Musically and Lyrically for The Sofa, where she is joined by the likes of Florence Welch for her Everybody Scream single.
Meanwhile, Damon Albarn has been recognised among the Best Contemporary Song category for Gorillaz's Damascus sing, while Coldplay's Vida La Vida receives a mention in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work Category.
Elsewhere, Jacob Alon and Olivia Dean have been nominated for the first time for The Ivors Awards and have both picked up two nominations.
The Ivor Novello Awards will take place on 21st May at Grosvenor House, London- in a star-studded ceremony which will see some of this year's artists joining acclaimed songwriters Paul McCartney, Charli xcx, Bruce Springsteen, Lana Del Rey, David Bowie, RAYE, Elton John, Amy Winehouse in winning the prestigious award.
Get the full list of nominations for the The Ivors 2026 with Amazon Music below:
The Ivors 2025 nominations:
BEST ALBUM
BLACK BRITISH MUSIC (2025) written by Jim Legxacy and Joe Stanley
Performed by Jim Legxacy
Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and Kobalt Music Publishing
EURO COUNTRY written and performed by CMAT
Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management UK
THE ART OF LOVING written by Olivia Dean, Bastian Langebaek and Max Wolfgang
Performed by Olivia Dean
Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing obo Goldfish Records and Kobalt Music Publishing obo Alveron Music
THE CLEARING written by Joff Oddie and Ellie Rowsell
Performed by Wolf Alice
Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
WEST END GIRL written by Lily Allen, Chloe Angelides, Kito and Blue May
Performed by Lily Allen
Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Kobalt Music Publishing obo Chloe Angelides Publishing-Where Da Kasz At and BMG Rights Management UK
BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG
DAMASCUS written by Damon Albarn, Yasiin Bey and Omar Souleyman
Performed by Gorillaz feat. Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey
Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Pop-Up Music Publishing and Domino Publishing Company
FREE written by Alex Bonfanti, Miles Clinton James and Little Simz
Performed by Little Simz
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music Publishing
I DO AND I DON’T CARE written by Johan Hugo and Self Esteem
Performed by Self Esteem
Music published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Reservoir Media Management obo Blue Raincoat Music Publishing
I STAND ON THE LINE written by Fraser T Smith and Kae Tempest
Performed by Kae Tempest
Music published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Domino Publishing Company
KNOW YOURSELF Written by Tom Rowlands, Fraser T Smith and Kae Tempest
Performed by Kae Tempest
Music published in the UK by BMG Rights Management UK, Warner Chappell Music and Domino Publishing Company
BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY:
DON’T FALL ASLEEP written and performed by Jacob Alon
Music published in the UK by Concord Music Publishing
EVERYBODY SCREAM written by Mark Bowen, Mitski and Florence Welch
Performed by Florence + The Machine
Music published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music obo Songs by Mitski Publishing and Universal Music Publishing obo Florence + The Machine Ltd
FOCUS IS POWER
Written by Johan Hugo, Self Esteem and Jacob Vetter
Performed by Self Esteem
Music published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music, Reservoir Media Management obo Blue Raincoat Music Publishing and Kobalt Music Publishing obo TruSauce Pub Co
THE SOFA written by Ellie Rowsell
Performed by Wolf Alice
Music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
WEEDS written by Tove Burman, Anya Jones and Jon Shave
Performed by Sugababes
Music published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music obo MXM Music and Kobalt Music Publishing obo Spirit Music Group
PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK
MAN I NEED written by Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Zach Nahome
Performed by Olivia Dean
Music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing and Concord Music Publishing
MESSY written and performed by Lola Young
music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
STARGAZING written by Peter Fenn, Jesse Fink and Myles Smith
Performed by Myles Smith
Music published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Songs by 308 Publishing-Where Da Kasz At, Lyric Global Copyright Services Crescendo obo Arcade Artists Publishing-Jesse Fink Publishing-Spirit One Music Crescendo and Sony Music Publishing
THE DAYS written and performed by Chrystal
Music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
VIVA LA VIDA written by Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion and Chris Martin
Performed by Coldplay
Music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing
RISING STAR AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC:
CHLOE QISHA
DIVORCE
Tiger Cohen-Towell, Felix Mackenzie-Barrow, Adam Peter-Smith and Kasper Sandstrøm
JACOB ALON
KWN
SKYE NEWMAN
BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE:
BUGONIA composed by Jerskin Fendrix
Music published in the UK by Universal/MCA Music Ltd obo Focus-Gramercy Music
DRAGONFLY composed by Raffertie
Music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing
NOSFERATU composed by Robin Carolan
Music published in the UK by Universal/MCA Music Ltd obo Focus-Gramercy Music
TESTIMONY composed by Tom Hodge
Music published in the UK by Bucks Music Group obo Rocliffe Ltd
THE BRUTALIST composed by Daniel Blumberg
Music published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music
BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK:
ADOLESCENCE composed by Aaron May and David Ridley
Music published in the UK by BMG Rights Management UK obo Maisie Anthems
LAZARUS composed by Sarah Warne
Music published in the UK by Universal/MCA Music Ltd obo Amazon Content Services
SUMMERWATER composed by Gazelle Twin
Music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and District 6 Music Publishing Ltd
THIS CITY IS OURS composed by Rael Jones
Music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing obo Twenty Fifteen Avenue Music Inc
TRESPASSES composed by David Holmes and Brian Irvine
Music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing obo All3media International
The 71th edition of The Ivors with Amazon Music will take place at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday 21st May 2025.
Listen to The Ivors 2026 playlist on Amazon Music here.
Read more:
- Jacob Alon crowned winner of the BRITs Critics' Choice 2026
- Wolf Alice say homecoming show at London's Finsbury Park will be "very special"
- Florence + The Machine wrap up duo of bewitching dates at The O2, London