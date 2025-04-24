Fontaines D.C. among artists to receive nods for The Ivors 2025: Full list of nominees

Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C. in 2024. Picture: Matt Jelonek/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Dublin outfit are among the artists to receive a nomination for their songwriting this year. See the full list here.

The nominations for The Ivors 2025 with Amazon Music have been unveiled, with Fontaines D.C. among the artists receiving a nod.

The Dublin outfit's In The Modern World single, which is taken from their 2024 album Romance, has been recognised in the category for Best Song Musically and Lyrically.

Also up for the same award, which acknowledges outstanding song craft, is Child of Mine by Laura Marling, Genesis by RAYE, Messy by Lola Young and Mine by Orla Garland.

Fontaines D.C. - In The Modern World

This year, Lola Young has received the most nominations with three nods in her first year of recognition by the Ivors Academy. She is also nominated for the Rising Star Award with Amazon Music and for Best Album with her second album This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway.

RAYE, Ghetts and Conor Dickinson are next in line with two nominations each, with JADE, Myles Smith and Dua Lipa also among the nods this year.

Get the full list of nominations for the The Ivors 2025 with Amazon Music below:

The Ivors with Amazon Music statuette. Picture: Press

The Ivors 2025 nominations:

BEST ALBUM

BRAT written by Charli xcx, A. G. Cook and Finn Keane

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Concord Music Publishing obo Alias Guild and Universal Music Publishing

Performed by Charli xcx

ON PURPOSE, WITH PURPOSE written by Ghetts and TenBillion Dreams

Published in the UK by BMG Rights Worldwide UK

Performed by Ghetts

THE LOOP written and performed by Jordan Rakei

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

THIS WASN’T MEANT FOR YOU ANYWAY written by William Brown, Conor Dickinson, Jared Solomon and Lola Young

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing obo Day One Songs, Sony Music Publishing - Solomon Gouda and Sony Music Publishing

Performed by Lola Young

WHO AM I written and performed by BERWYN

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

ALLERGY written by Felix Joseph, Alastair O’Donnell and Pa Salieu

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music Publishing

Performed by Pa Salieu

ANGEL OF MY DREAMS written by Pablo Bowman, JADE, Steph Jones and Mike Sabath

Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing, Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing obo Hipgnosis Hits-Steph Jones Who Music-Vistaville Music

Performed by JADE

CIRCUMNAVIGATING GEORGIA written and performed by Sans Soucis

Published in the UK by Sentric Music

DOUBLE STANDARDS written by Ghetts, EMIL, Sampha Sisay and R-Kay

Published in the UK by BMG Rights Worldwide UK, Ditto Plus Music Publishing and Sony Music Publishing - Young Songs

Performed by Ghetts feat. Sampha

HOW BLACK MEN LOSE THEIR SMILE written by Bashy, Toddla T and Linton Kwesi Johnson

Published in the UK by Downtown Music obo DLJ Songs, BMG Rights Worldwide UK and Universal Music Publishing obo L-K-J Music Publishers

Performed by Bashy

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY

CHILD OF MINE written and performed by Laura Marling

Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing

GENESIS. written by Rodney Jerkins, RAYE and Toneworld

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music and Kobalt Music Publishing obo Mohemmusic-Songs by Seventy 7 Music

Performed by RAYE

IN THE MODERN WORLD written by Grian Chatten, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan, Thomas Coll and Carlos O’connell

Published in the UK by Domino Publishing Company

Performed by Fontaines D.C.

MESSY written by Conor Dickinson and Lola Young

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing obo Day One Songs and Sony Music Publishing

Performed by Lola Young

MINE written and performed by Orla Gartland

Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing obo San Remo Music

PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK

AS IT WAS written by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Concord Music Publishing obo These Are Pulse Songs

Performed by Harry Styles

HOUDINI written by Caroline Ailin, Danny L Harle, Tobias Jesso Jnr, Dua Lipa and Kevin Parker

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing obo Viking Jamz Publishing, Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music obo Radical 22 Publishing

Performed by Dua Lipa

LAST CHRISTMAS written by George Michael

Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music obo WHAM! Music Limited

Performed by WHAM!

PRADA written by D-Block Europe, Obi Ebele (Da Beatfreakz), Uche Ebele (Da Beatfreakz), Jahmori "Jaymo" Simmons and RAYE

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Bucks Music Group Ltd obo Armada Music Publishing, Kobalt Music Publishing obo Fat Pigeon (Publishing) Limited and Warner Chappell Music

Performed by Cassö, RAYE and D-Block Europe

STARGAZING written by Peter Fenn, Jesse Fink and Myles Smith

Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Songs by 308 Publishing-Where Da Kasz At, Lyric Global Copyright Services Crescendo obo Arcade Artists Publishing-Jesse Fink Publishing-Spirit One Music Crescendo and Sony Music Publishing

Performed by Myles Smith

RISING STAR AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC

Bea and her Business

Liang Lawrence

Lola Young

LULU

Nia Smith

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

FLY ME TO THE MOON composed by Daniel Pemberton

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing obo Apple

HARD TRUTHS composed by Gary Yershon

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing obo Thin Man Films

KNEECAP composed by Michael ‘Mickey J’ Asante

THE SUBSTANCE composed by Raffertie

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing obo Universal Pictures Music

THE ZONE OF INTEREST composed by Mica Levi

Published in the UK by Domino Publishing Company

BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE

EMPIRE OF THE ANTS composed by Mathieu Alvado and Mark Choi

FAREWELL NORTH composed by John Konsolakis

FLOCK composed by Eli Rainsberry

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II composed by David Garcia Diaz

THE CASTING OF FRANK STONE composed by Boxed Ape

BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK

BLACK DOVES composed by Martin Phipps

Publishing in the UK by BMG Rights Management UK obo Maisie Anthems

MARY & GEORGE composed by Oliver Coates

Published in the UK by SATV Publishing

RIVALS composed by Jack Halama and Natalie Holt

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing obo Walt Disney Music Company

TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY composed by Vince Pope

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing obo T-L Music Publishing

UNTIL I KILL YOU composed by Carly Paradis

Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management UK obo Veti Music Publishing

The 70th edition of The Ivors with Amazon Music will take place at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday 22nd May 2025, when U2 will be inducted into Academy Fellowship.

