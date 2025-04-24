Fontaines D.C. among artists to receive nods for The Ivors 2025: Full list of nominees
24 April 2025, 09:24 | Updated: 24 April 2025, 09:26
The Dublin outfit are among the artists to receive a nomination for their songwriting this year. See the full list here.
Listen to this article
The nominations for The Ivors 2025 with Amazon Music have been unveiled, with Fontaines D.C. among the artists receiving a nod.
The Dublin outfit's In The Modern World single, which is taken from their 2024 album Romance, has been recognised in the category for Best Song Musically and Lyrically.
Also up for the same award, which acknowledges outstanding song craft, is Child of Mine by Laura Marling, Genesis by RAYE, Messy by Lola Young and Mine by Orla Garland.
Fontaines D.C. - In The Modern World
This year, Lola Young has received the most nominations with three nods in her first year of recognition by the Ivors Academy. She is also nominated for the Rising Star Award with Amazon Music and for Best Album with her second album This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway.
RAYE, Ghetts and Conor Dickinson are next in line with two nominations each, with JADE, Myles Smith and Dua Lipa also among the nods this year.
Get the full list of nominations for the The Ivors 2025 with Amazon Music below:
The Ivors 2025 nominations:
BEST ALBUM
BRAT written by Charli xcx, A. G. Cook and Finn Keane
Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Concord Music Publishing obo Alias Guild and Universal Music Publishing
Performed by Charli xcx
ON PURPOSE, WITH PURPOSE written by Ghetts and TenBillion Dreams
Published in the UK by BMG Rights Worldwide UK
Performed by Ghetts
THE LOOP written and performed by Jordan Rakei
Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
THIS WASN’T MEANT FOR YOU ANYWAY written by William Brown, Conor Dickinson, Jared Solomon and Lola Young
Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing obo Day One Songs, Sony Music Publishing - Solomon Gouda and Sony Music Publishing
Performed by Lola Young
WHO AM I written and performed by BERWYN
Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG
ALLERGY written by Felix Joseph, Alastair O’Donnell and Pa Salieu
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music Publishing
Performed by Pa Salieu
ANGEL OF MY DREAMS written by Pablo Bowman, JADE, Steph Jones and Mike Sabath
Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing, Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing obo Hipgnosis Hits-Steph Jones Who Music-Vistaville Music
Performed by JADE
CIRCUMNAVIGATING GEORGIA written and performed by Sans Soucis
Published in the UK by Sentric Music
DOUBLE STANDARDS written by Ghetts, EMIL, Sampha Sisay and R-Kay
Published in the UK by BMG Rights Worldwide UK, Ditto Plus Music Publishing and Sony Music Publishing - Young Songs
Performed by Ghetts feat. Sampha
HOW BLACK MEN LOSE THEIR SMILE written by Bashy, Toddla T and Linton Kwesi Johnson
Published in the UK by Downtown Music obo DLJ Songs, BMG Rights Worldwide UK and Universal Music Publishing obo L-K-J Music Publishers
Performed by Bashy
BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY
CHILD OF MINE written and performed by Laura Marling
Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing
GENESIS. written by Rodney Jerkins, RAYE and Toneworld
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music and Kobalt Music Publishing obo Mohemmusic-Songs by Seventy 7 Music
Performed by RAYE
IN THE MODERN WORLD written by Grian Chatten, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan, Thomas Coll and Carlos O’connell
Published in the UK by Domino Publishing Company
Performed by Fontaines D.C.
MESSY written by Conor Dickinson and Lola Young
Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing obo Day One Songs and Sony Music Publishing
Performed by Lola Young
MINE written and performed by Orla Gartland
Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing obo San Remo Music
PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK
AS IT WAS written by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Concord Music Publishing obo These Are Pulse Songs
Performed by Harry Styles
HOUDINI written by Caroline Ailin, Danny L Harle, Tobias Jesso Jnr, Dua Lipa and Kevin Parker
Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing obo Viking Jamz Publishing, Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music obo Radical 22 Publishing
Performed by Dua Lipa
LAST CHRISTMAS written by George Michael
Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music obo WHAM! Music Limited
Performed by WHAM!
PRADA written by D-Block Europe, Obi Ebele (Da Beatfreakz), Uche Ebele (Da Beatfreakz), Jahmori "Jaymo" Simmons and RAYE
Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Bucks Music Group Ltd obo Armada Music Publishing, Kobalt Music Publishing obo Fat Pigeon (Publishing) Limited and Warner Chappell Music
Performed by Cassö, RAYE and D-Block Europe
STARGAZING written by Peter Fenn, Jesse Fink and Myles Smith
Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Songs by 308 Publishing-Where Da Kasz At, Lyric Global Copyright Services Crescendo obo Arcade Artists Publishing-Jesse Fink Publishing-Spirit One Music Crescendo and Sony Music Publishing
Performed by Myles Smith
RISING STAR AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC
Bea and her Business
Liang Lawrence
Lola Young
LULU
Nia Smith
BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE
FLY ME TO THE MOON composed by Daniel Pemberton
Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing obo Apple
HARD TRUTHS composed by Gary Yershon
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing obo Thin Man Films
KNEECAP composed by Michael ‘Mickey J’ Asante
THE SUBSTANCE composed by Raffertie
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing obo Universal Pictures Music
THE ZONE OF INTEREST composed by Mica Levi
Published in the UK by Domino Publishing Company
BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE
EMPIRE OF THE ANTS composed by Mathieu Alvado and Mark Choi
FAREWELL NORTH composed by John Konsolakis
FLOCK composed by Eli Rainsberry
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II composed by David Garcia Diaz
THE CASTING OF FRANK STONE composed by Boxed Ape
BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK
BLACK DOVES composed by Martin Phipps
Publishing in the UK by BMG Rights Management UK obo Maisie Anthems
MARY & GEORGE composed by Oliver Coates
Published in the UK by SATV Publishing
RIVALS composed by Jack Halama and Natalie Holt
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing obo Walt Disney Music Company
TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY composed by Vince Pope
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing obo T-L Music Publishing
UNTIL I KILL YOU composed by Carly Paradis
Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management UK obo Veti Music Publishing
The 70th edition of The Ivors with Amazon Music will take place at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday 22nd May 2025, when U2 will be inducted into Academy Fellowship.
Read more:
- Fontaines D.C. complete line-up for 2025 Finsbury Park show
- How to see Fontaines D.C. & Lankum at Guinness HQ in Dublin
- Fontaines D.C. at Newcastle's Exhibition Park: Everything you should know
- Elton John says Fontaines D.C. are "the best band out there at the moment"
- Fontaines D.C. on losing Best Rock Album GRAMMY to The Rolling Stones: "I think we need to turn 40"
- REVIEW: Fontaines D.C. complete duo of blindingly brilliant shows at London's Alexandra Palace