The Ivors 2023 performers announced
4 May 2023, 10:22 | Updated: 4 May 2023, 10:24
The prestigious awards ceremony will include live performances for the first time in years with Sting leading the line-up of artists set to take to the stage.
Amazon Music has announced a line-up of performers for The Ivors 2023.
The ceremony, which celebrates the best in British songwriting, will play host to performances for the first time in years with Sting, Raye, Henry Moodie and Matilda Mann set to take to the stage.
The pioneering singer-songwriter and former Police frontman will also be presented with a Fellowship of The Ivors Academy at the ceremony.
Find out everything you need to know about the ceremony so far, including this year's nominations, the ceremony date , presenters and more.
When does The Ivors 2023 take place?
The Ivors 2023 takes place at Grosvenor House in London on 18th May 2023.
Who's performing at The Ivors 2023?
- Sting
- Raye
- Matilda Mann
- Henry Moodie
The Ivors 2023 nominations:
BEST ALBUM
11
written by Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover, Jamar McNaughton, Cleopatra Nikolic and Jack Peñate performed by SAULT
NO THANK YOU
written by Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover, Little Simz and Cleopatra Nikolic performed by Little Simz
SKINTY FIA
written by Grian Chatten, Thomas Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan and Carlos O’Connell performed by Fontaines D.C.
SOME NIGHTS I DREAM OF DOORS
written by Barney Lister and Obongjayar performed by Obongjayar
THE CAR
written by Alex Turner performed by Arctic Monkeys
BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG
COLD SUMMER
written by Wesley Joseph and Leon Vynehall performed by Wesley Joseph
ESCAPISM
written by 070 Shake, RAYE and Mike Sabath performed by RAYE & 070 Shake HIDE & SEEK written by Owen Cutts, P2J, PRGRSHN and Stormzy performed by Stormzy
LEON THE PROFESSIONAL
written by Knucks, Venna and Toshifumi Hinata performed by Knucks PAYBACK written by Knucks, Kojey Radical and Swindle performed by Kojey Radical feat. Knucks
BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER composed by Simon Franglen
DEATH ON THE NILE composed by Patrick Doyle
DON’T WORRY DARLING composed by John Powell
MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS composed by Rael Jones
THE ELECTRICAL LIFE OF LOUIS WAIN composed by Arthur Sharpe
BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE
GOTHAM KNIGHTS composed by The Flight
HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST composed by Joris de Man, Oleksa Lozowchuk and The Flight
MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE composed by Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura
BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY
AS IT WAS written by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles performed by Harry Styles
BEST DAY OF MY LIFE written by Laurie Blundell and Tom Odell performed by Tom Odell
COMPLEX written by Katie Gregson-Macleod performed by Katie Gregson-Macleod
KING written by Jack Antonoff and Florence Welch performed by Florence + The Machine
STRONGER written by Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover and Cleopatra Nikolic performed by SAULT
BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK
BAD SISTERS composed by PJ Harvey and Tim Phillips
ELIZABETH: THE UNSEEN QUEEN composed by David Schweitzer
THE MIDWICH CUCKOOS composed by Hannah Peel
THE RESPONDER composed by Matthew Herbert
THE THIEF, HIS WIFE AND THE CANOE composed by Harry Escott and Ben Pearson
PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK
AS IT WAS written by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles performed by Harry Styles
BAD HABITS written by FRED, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran performed by Ed Sheeran
HEAT WAVES written by Dave Bayley performed by Glass Animals
RUNNING UP THAT HILL written by Kate Bush performed by Kate Bush
SHIVERS written by Johnny McDaid, Kal Lavelle, Steve Mac and Ed Sheeran performed by Ed Sheeran
RISING STAR AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC
Cat Burns Ines Dunn tendai venbee Victoria Canal
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR WITH AMAZON MUSIC
Central Cee and Young Chencs
Florence Welch
Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon
Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers
George Daniel and Matty Healy
How to watch The Ivors 2023:
The Ivors will be available to stream live via twitch.tv/amazonmusicuk from 18th May 11.30am BST. The livestream will be presented by Zeze Millz and Sideman, as well as radio DJ Zach Sang.
