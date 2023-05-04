The Ivors 2023 performers announced

Henry Moodie, Raye, Sting and Matilda Mann will perform at the Ivors 2023. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The prestigious awards ceremony will include live performances for the first time in years with Sting leading the line-up of artists set to take to the stage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Amazon Music has announced a line-up of performers for The Ivors 2023.

The ceremony, which celebrates the best in British songwriting, will play host to performances for the first time in years with Sting, Raye, Henry Moodie and Matilda Mann set to take to the stage.

The pioneering singer-songwriter and former Police frontman will also be presented with a Fellowship of The Ivors Academy at the ceremony.

Find out everything you need to know about the ceremony so far, including this year's nominations, the ceremony date , presenters and more.

READ MORE: Sting to become a Fellow of The Ivors Academy

When does The Ivors 2023 take place?

The Ivors 2023 takes place at Grosvenor House in London on 18th May 2023.

Who's performing at The Ivors 2023?

Sting

Raye

Matilda Mann

Henry Moodie

Florence Welch, Arctic Monkeys and Fontaines D.C are among the nominees for The Ivors 2023. Picture: 1. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images 2. Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty 3. Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

The Ivors 2023 nominations:

The Ivors 2023 nominations are:

BEST ALBUM

11

written by Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover, Jamar McNaughton, Cleopatra Nikolic and Jack Peñate performed by SAULT

NO THANK YOU

written by Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover, Little Simz and Cleopatra Nikolic performed by Little Simz

SKINTY FIA

written by Grian Chatten, Thomas Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan and Carlos O’Connell performed by Fontaines D.C.

SOME NIGHTS I DREAM OF DOORS

written by Barney Lister and Obongjayar performed by Obongjayar

THE CAR

written by Alex Turner performed by Arctic Monkeys

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

COLD SUMMER

written by Wesley Joseph and Leon Vynehall performed by Wesley Joseph

ESCAPISM

written by 070 Shake, RAYE and Mike Sabath performed by RAYE & 070 Shake HIDE & SEEK written by Owen Cutts, P2J, PRGRSHN and Stormzy performed by Stormzy

LEON THE PROFESSIONAL

written by Knucks, Venna and Toshifumi Hinata performed by Knucks PAYBACK written by Knucks, Kojey Radical and Swindle performed by Kojey Radical feat. Knucks

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER composed by Simon Franglen

DEATH ON THE NILE composed by Patrick Doyle

DON’T WORRY DARLING composed by John Powell

MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS composed by Rael Jones

THE ELECTRICAL LIFE OF LOUIS WAIN composed by Arthur Sharpe

BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE

GOTHAM KNIGHTS composed by The Flight

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST composed by Joris de Man, Oleksa Lozowchuk and The Flight

MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE composed by Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY

AS IT WAS written by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles performed by Harry Styles

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE written by Laurie Blundell and Tom Odell performed by Tom Odell

COMPLEX written by Katie Gregson-Macleod performed by Katie Gregson-Macleod

KING written by Jack Antonoff and Florence Welch performed by Florence + The Machine

STRONGER written by Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover and Cleopatra Nikolic performed by SAULT

BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK

BAD SISTERS composed by PJ Harvey and Tim Phillips

ELIZABETH: THE UNSEEN QUEEN composed by David Schweitzer

THE MIDWICH CUCKOOS composed by Hannah Peel

THE RESPONDER composed by Matthew Herbert

THE THIEF, HIS WIFE AND THE CANOE composed by Harry Escott and Ben Pearson

PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK

AS IT WAS written by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles performed by Harry Styles

BAD HABITS written by FRED, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran performed by Ed Sheeran

HEAT WAVES written by Dave Bayley performed by Glass Animals

RUNNING UP THAT HILL written by Kate Bush performed by Kate Bush

SHIVERS written by Johnny McDaid, Kal Lavelle, Steve Mac and Ed Sheeran performed by Ed Sheeran

RISING STAR AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC

Cat Burns Ines Dunn tendai venbee Victoria Canal

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR WITH AMAZON MUSIC

Central Cee and Young Chencs

Florence Welch

Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers

George Daniel and Matty Healy

How to watch The Ivors 2023:

The Ivors will be available to stream live via twitch.tv/amazonmusicuk from 18th May 11.30am BST. The livestream will be presented by Zeze Millz and Sideman, as well as radio DJ Zach Sang.

READ MORE: Here's what Arctic Monkeys played on their first European date of 2023