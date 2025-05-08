The Hives say touring with The Rolling Stones made them not quit after three albums

The Hives say The Rolling Stones inspired them to stay together

By Jenny Mensah

The Swedish indie rockers told Radio X's Dan O'Connell why the legendary band inspired them to break their three-album rule.

The Hives have The Rolling Stones to thank for making more than three albums.

The Swedish rockers visited Radio X HQ to talk about everything from their three-decade long career to their upcoming seventh studio album, The Hives Forever Forever the Hives-out on 29th August 2025.

When quizzed by Dan O'Connell about the band's previous stance about quitting after three albums, frontman Pelle Almqvist revealed: "I think, for me we toured with The Rolling Stones and they seemed to be having so much fun, we thought why would we deny ourselves this in the future?"

The Hives talk touring with The Rolling Stones. Picture: Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo, Radio X, Gary Miller/Getty Images

The Hate to Say I Told You So rocker added: "Also the whole reason for only making three albums and then splitting was that we didn't think any band had made three good albums in a row... And then we started liking the fourth one of some bands."

"After touring with the Stones we looked into it and they had released more than three records," offered guitarist Nicholaus Arson," to which Pele joked: "Turns out it was a lot of records."

The Hives Forever Forever the Hives is set for release on 29th August and follows the band's Barely Legal (1997), Veni Vidi Vicious (2000),Tyrannosaurus Hives (2004), The Black and White Album (2007, Lex Hives (2012) and The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons (2023).

From the record so far is the single Enough Is Enough, which comes alongside its boxing-themed official video:

The Hives - Enough Is Enough (Official Music Video)

The Hives are also still delivering electrifying performances with their The Hives Forever Forever The Hives world tour underway.

The dates will see the rockers return to the UK with dates at the likes of Cardiff Utilita Arena, Glasgow OVO Hydro, Manchester Aviva Studios and London's Alexandra Palace.

See their full tour dates at thehives.com and find out how to buy tickets.

The Hives' 2025 UK arena dates. Picture: Press

See The Hives' 2025 UK dates:

Mon 24th - Cardiff Utilita Arena

Wed 26th - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Fri 28th - Manchester Aviva Studios

Sat 29th - London Alexandra Palace

