The Hives announce intimate 2025 UK album release shows

The Hives press image. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Swedish rockers will celebrate their forthcoming album The Hives Forever The Hives with the special gigs next month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Hives have announced intimate tour dates to celebrate their new album.

The Swedish rockers are set to release their seventh studio album and the follow-up to 2023's The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons on 29th August 2025.

Now, to mark the release of the record, Pelle Almqvist and co. have announced a series of intimate UK shows, which kick off on 30th August and see the band visit Nottingham, Liverpool, Leeds, London and Brighton.

Tickets will go on sale with album bundles on Wednesday 30th July from 10am BST.

Read more:

The Hives’ 2025 UK album release dates:

29th August – Nottingham, Rock City with Rough Trade

30th August – Liverpool, Camp & Furnace with Jacaranda

31st August – Leeds, Leeds University Stylus with Crash

2nd September – London, HERE at Outernet with Rough Trade

3rd September – Brighton, Concorde 2 with Resident

The news comes after the band released the infectious third cut from the upcoming record, titled Legalize Living, which follows previously released track Paint A Picture and lead single Enough Is Enough.

The Hives - Legalize Living (Official Video)

The Hives previously revealed that they have The Rolling Stones to thank for still making new material.

When quizzed by Dan O'Connell about the band's previous stance about quitting after three albums, frontman Pelle Almqvist revealed: "I think, for me we toured with The Rolling Stones and they seemed to be having so much fun, we thought why would we deny ourselves this in the future?"

The Hives: The Rolling Stones inspired us not to quit after three albums

The Hate to Say I Told You So rocker added: "Also the whole reason for only making three albums and then splitting was that we didn't think any band had made three good albums in a row... And then we started liking the fourth one of some bands."

"After touring with the Stones we looked into it and they had released more than three records," offered guitarist Nicholaus Arson," to which Pele joked: "Turns out it was a lot of records."

The rockers will also embark on arena dates this autumn, which will see them make a stop in the UK in November to play Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester and London.

The Hives' 2025 UK arena dates. Picture: Press

See The Hives' 2025 November dates:

Mon 24th November - Cardiff Utilita Arena

Wed 26th November- Glasgow OVO Hydro

Fri 28th November- Manchester Aviva Studios

Sat 29th November - London Alexandra Palace

Read more: