The Hives announce intimate 2025 UK album release shows

29 July 2025, 13:57 | Updated: 29 July 2025, 14:06

By Jenny Mensah

The Swedish rockers will celebrate their forthcoming album The Hives Forever The Hives with the special gigs next month.

The Hives have announced intimate tour dates to celebrate their new album.

The Swedish rockers are set to release their seventh studio album and the follow-up to 2023's The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons on 29th August 2025.

Now, to mark the release of the record, Pelle Almqvist and co. have announced a series of intimate UK shows, which kick off on 30th August and see the band visit Nottingham, Liverpool, Leeds, London and Brighton.

Tickets will go on sale with album bundles on Wednesday 30th July from 10am BST.

The Hives’ 2025 UK album release dates:

  • 29th August – Nottingham, Rock City with Rough Trade
  • 30th August – Liverpool, Camp & Furnace with Jacaranda
  • 31st August – Leeds, Leeds University Stylus with Crash
  • 2nd September – London, HERE at Outernet with Rough Trade
  • 3rd September – Brighton, Concorde 2 with Resident

The news comes after the band released the infectious third cut from the upcoming record, titled Legalize Living, which follows previously released track Paint A Picture and lead single Enough Is Enough.

The Hives - Legalize Living (Official Video)

The Hives previously revealed that they have The Rolling Stones to thank for still making new material.

When quizzed by Dan O'Connell about the band's previous stance about quitting after three albums, frontman Pelle Almqvist revealed: "I think, for me we toured with The Rolling Stones and they seemed to be having so much fun, we thought why would we deny ourselves this in the future?"

The Hives: The Rolling Stones inspired us not to quit after three albums

The Hate to Say I Told You So rocker added: "Also the whole reason for only making three albums and then splitting was that we didn't think any band had made three good albums in a row... And then we started liking the fourth one of some bands."

"After touring with the Stones we looked into it and they had released more than three records," offered guitarist Nicholaus Arson," to which Pele joked: "Turns out it was a lot of records."

The rockers will also embark on arena dates this autumn, which will see them make a stop in the UK in November to play Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester and London.

See The Hives' 2025 November dates:

  • Mon 24th November - Cardiff Utilita Arena
  • Wed 26th November- Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Fri 28th November- Manchester Aviva Studios
  • Sat 29th November - London Alexandra Palace

