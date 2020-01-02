The Global Awards with Very.co.uk are back for 2020

Vote now in the awards that celebrate the stars of music, news and entertainment across a whole host of genres.

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk are back for a third consecutive year and today Global reveals each category’s longlist and the news of a brand-new category Best Podcast.

See all the nominees and vote now at vote.global.com

All Global’s radio stations including Radio X, Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC will come together to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment at The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.

The prestigious ceremony takes place on one huge night in London on March 5th at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk categories reflect the music, programmes, podcasts and news aired on Global’s radio stations and the Global Player app. The public and a panel of industry experts will vote for their favourite artists across genres in a host of popular categories.

Stars nominated in the longlists include Stereophonics, Sam Fender, Jade Bird, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish, Stormzy, Dave, Mabel, Sam Smith, Tom Walker, Khalid, Young T and Bugsey, ,Gareth Malone, Sir Karl Jenkins, Ed Sheeran, Aitch and Dua Lipa.

Ed Sheeran leads the charge with the greatest number of nominations at six, closely followed by Aitch with five. Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Young T and Bugsey, Mabel, Sam Smith, Tom Walker, Khalid and Mabel all have four to their names.

New to The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk is the Best Podcast category, which will be voted for by the public. The longlist for the category includes podcasts from David Walliams (David Walliams’ Marvellous Musical Podcast), Stacey Solomon (Here We Go Again with Stacey Solomon), Adam Buxton (The Adam Buxton Podcast) as well My Dad Wrote A Porno, Full Disclosure with James O’Brien, Dear Joan and Jericha and Today In Focus.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “This is one of the biggest nights in the awards calendar and we’re so thrilled to return for a third consecutive year. Only Global can bring together artists from such a wide range of genres and we will have a fantastic line up of performers on the night to announce soon. Now it’s time for the public to start voting for their favourite artists, songs and podcasts as we get ready to crown our winners on 5th March.”

In previous years, the prestigious ceremony has drawn performances from the likes of Kasabian, Anne-Marie, Little Mix, Lang Lang, Mark Ronson and Blossoms. The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk will announce this year’s set of world class performers very soon.

The Global Player allows listeners worldwide to enjoy all Global’s radio brands, Heart, Capital, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, LBC, Capital XTRA and Gold, all in one place and includes over 1500 premium podcasts.

Tickets for The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk go on sale at the end of January from global.com/awards

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2020 WITH VERY.CO.UK LONGLIST NOMINEES

BEST GROUP (category judged by committee)

5 Seconds Of Summer

Panic At The Disco

Jonas Brothers

Stereophonics

Catfish & The Bottlemen

The Script

Maroon 5

Coldplay

Little Mix

Young T & Bugsey

Dan & Shay

Bastille

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Meduza

Blossoms

BEST MALE (category judged by committee)

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Lewis Capaldi

Stormzy

Dave

AJ Tracey

Sam Fender

Post Malone

Khalid

Tom Walker

Calvin Harris

Jax Jones

Aitch

Harry Styles

Kygo

BEST FEMALE (category judged by committee)

Halsey

Mabel

Ava Max

Rita Ora

P!nk

Taylor Swift

Freya Ridings

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Lizzo

Camila Cabello

BEST PODCAST (category judged by public vote)

My Dad Wrote A Porno

Sh**ged Married Annoyed

Off Menu

Today In Focus

Dear Joan & Jericha

Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Love Island Podcast

David Walliams’ Marvellous Musical Podcast

Here We Go Again with Stacey Solomon

YouTuber News

Doing It with Hannah Witton

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

From The Heart with Floella Benjamin

The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast

The Adam Buxton Podcast

BEST BRITISH ACT (judged by committee)

Ed Sheeran

Jax Jones

Mabel

Lewis Capaldi

Sam Smith

Tom Walker

Anne-Marie

Sam Fender

Stormzy

Stereophonics

Dua Lipa

AJ Tracey

Aitch

Dave

Young T & Bugsey

BEST INDIE ACT (judged by public vote)

Stereophonics

Sam Fender

Catfish & The Bottlemen

Blossoms

Gerry Cinammon

The 1975

Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Foals

Courteeners

Twenty One Pilots

Florence + The Machine

Vampire Weekend

Jade Bird

Two Door Cinema Club

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST (category judged by public vote)

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Isata Kanneh-Mason

Nicola Benedetti

Vikingur Ólafsson

Lise Davidsen

Sir Karl Jenkins

Ludovico Einaudi

MILOŠ

Anne-Sophie Mutter

Alison Balsom

Gareth Malone

Alma Deutscher

Aled Jones

Russell Watson

Hildur Guõnadóttir

BEST POP (category judged by committee)

Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Dua Lipa

Anne-Marie

Liam Payne

Harry Styles

Mabel

Jax Jones

Billie Eilish

Tones & I

Jonas Brothers

Meduza

Rita Ora

Ariana Grande

BEST HIP HOP OR RNB (category judged by public vote)

AJ Tracey

Dave

Stormzy

J Hus

Headie One

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Young T & Bugsey

Khalid

Aitch

Chris Brown

Jorja Smith

NSG

Krept & Konan

D Block Europe

BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST (category judged by committee)

Ed Sheeran

P!nk

Tom Walker

Katy Perry

Jess Glynne

Lewis Capaldi

Freya Ridings

The Script

Kygo & Whitney Houston

Taylor Swift

Maroon 5

Coldplay

Sam Smith

Ellie Goulding

Bruno Mars

BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO (category judged by public vote)

P!nk - Walk Me Home

Halsey - Without Me

Tom Walker - Just You & I

Harry Styles - Lights Up

Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes

Tiesto & Mabel - God Is A Dancer

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)

Post Malone - Sunflower

Ed Sheeran & Khalid - Beautiful People

Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper - Cross Me

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road

Sam Smith & Normani - Dancing With A Stranger

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Khalid – Talk

RISING STAR (category judged by committee)

Isata Kanneh-Mason

Young T & Bugsey

blackbear

Lauv

Dominic Fike

Regard

Tones & I

Arizona Zervas

Aitch

Lizzo

THE LBC AWARD

This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2019, as suggested by LBC listeners.

MOST PLAYED SONG

This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2018 – December 11th 2019. The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.