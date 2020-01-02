The Global Awards with Very.co.uk are back for 2020
2 January 2020, 08:00 | Updated: 2 January 2020, 08:07
Vote now in the awards that celebrate the stars of music, news and entertainment across a whole host of genres.
The Global Awards with Very.co.uk are back for a third consecutive year and today Global reveals each category’s longlist and the news of a brand-new category Best Podcast.
See all the nominees at vote.global.com
All Global’s radio stations including Radio X, Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC will come together to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment at The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.
The prestigious ceremony takes place on one huge night in London on March 5th at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.
The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk categories reflect the music, programmes, podcasts and news aired on Global’s radio stations and the Global Player app. The public and a panel of industry experts will vote for their favourite artists across genres in a host of popular categories.
Stars nominated in the longlists include Stereophonics, Sam Fender, Jade Bird, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish, Stormzy, Dave, Mabel, Sam Smith, Tom Walker, Khalid, Young T and Bugsey, ,Gareth Malone, Sir Karl Jenkins, Ed Sheeran, Aitch and Dua Lipa.
Ed Sheeran leads the charge with the greatest number of nominations at six, closely followed by Aitch with five. Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Young T and Bugsey, Mabel, Sam Smith, Tom Walker, Khalid and Mabel all have four to their names.
New to The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk is the Best Podcast category, which will be voted for by the public. The longlist for the category includes podcasts from David Walliams (David Walliams’ Marvellous Musical Podcast), Stacey Solomon (Here We Go Again with Stacey Solomon), Adam Buxton (The Adam Buxton Podcast) as well My Dad Wrote A Porno, Full Disclosure with James O’Brien, Dear Joan and Jericha and Today In Focus.
Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “This is one of the biggest nights in the awards calendar and we’re so thrilled to return for a third consecutive year. Only Global can bring together artists from such a wide range of genres and we will have a fantastic line up of performers on the night to announce soon. Now it’s time for the public to start voting for their favourite artists, songs and podcasts as we get ready to crown our winners on 5th March.”
In previous years, the prestigious ceremony has drawn performances from the likes of Kasabian, Anne-Marie, Little Mix, Lang Lang, Mark Ronson and Blossoms. The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk will announce this year’s set of world class performers very soon.
The Global Player allows listeners worldwide to enjoy all Global’s radio brands, Heart, Capital, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, LBC, Capital XTRA and Gold, all in one place and includes over 1500 premium podcasts.
Tickets for The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk go on sale at the end of January from global.com/awards
THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2020 WITH VERY.CO.UK LONGLIST NOMINEES
BEST GROUP (category judged by committee)
5 Seconds Of Summer
Panic At The Disco
Jonas Brothers
Stereophonics
Catfish & The Bottlemen
The Script
Maroon 5
Coldplay
Little Mix
Young T & Bugsey
Dan & Shay
Bastille
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Meduza
Blossoms
BEST MALE (category judged by committee)
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Lewis Capaldi
Stormzy
Dave
AJ Tracey
Sam Fender
Post Malone
Khalid
Tom Walker
Calvin Harris
Jax Jones
Aitch
Harry Styles
Kygo
BEST FEMALE (category judged by committee)
Halsey
Mabel
Ava Max
Rita Ora
P!nk
Taylor Swift
Freya Ridings
Dua Lipa
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Lizzo
Camila Cabello
BEST PODCAST (category judged by public vote)
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Sh**ged Married Annoyed
Off Menu
Today In Focus
Dear Joan & Jericha
Full Disclosure with James O'Brien
Love Island Podcast
David Walliams’ Marvellous Musical Podcast
Here We Go Again with Stacey Solomon
YouTuber News
Doing It with Hannah Witton
RunPod with Jenni Falconer
From The Heart with Floella Benjamin
The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast
The Adam Buxton Podcast
BEST BRITISH ACT (judged by committee)
Ed Sheeran
Jax Jones
Mabel
Lewis Capaldi
Sam Smith
Tom Walker
Anne-Marie
Sam Fender
Stormzy
Stereophonics
Dua Lipa
AJ Tracey
Aitch
Dave
Young T & Bugsey
BEST INDIE ACT (judged by public vote)
Stereophonics
Sam Fender
Catfish & The Bottlemen
Blossoms
Gerry Cinammon
The 1975
Liam Gallagher
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Foals
Courteeners
Twenty One Pilots
Florence + The Machine
Vampire Weekend
Jade Bird
Two Door Cinema Club
BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST (category judged by public vote)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Isata Kanneh-Mason
Nicola Benedetti
Vikingur Ólafsson
Lise Davidsen
Sir Karl Jenkins
Ludovico Einaudi
MILOŠ
Anne-Sophie Mutter
Alison Balsom
Gareth Malone
Alma Deutscher
Aled Jones
Russell Watson
Hildur Guõnadóttir
BEST POP (category judged by committee)
Sam Smith
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Dua Lipa
Anne-Marie
Liam Payne
Harry Styles
Mabel
Jax Jones
Billie Eilish
Tones & I
Jonas Brothers
Meduza
Rita Ora
Ariana Grande
BEST HIP HOP OR RNB (category judged by public vote)
AJ Tracey
Dave
Stormzy
J Hus
Headie One
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Young T & Bugsey
Khalid
Aitch
Chris Brown
Jorja Smith
NSG
Krept & Konan
D Block Europe
BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST (category judged by committee)
Ed Sheeran
P!nk
Tom Walker
Katy Perry
Jess Glynne
Lewis Capaldi
Freya Ridings
The Script
Kygo & Whitney Houston
Taylor Swift
Maroon 5
Coldplay
Sam Smith
Ellie Goulding
Bruno Mars
BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO (category judged by public vote)
P!nk - Walk Me Home
Halsey - Without Me
Tom Walker - Just You & I
Harry Styles - Lights Up
Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes
Tiesto & Mabel - God Is A Dancer
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)
Post Malone - Sunflower
Ed Sheeran & Khalid - Beautiful People
Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper - Cross Me
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road
Sam Smith & Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Khalid – Talk
RISING STAR (category judged by committee)
Isata Kanneh-Mason
Young T & Bugsey
blackbear
Lauv
Dominic Fike
Regard
Tones & I
Arizona Zervas
Aitch
Lizzo
THE LBC AWARD
This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2019, as suggested by LBC listeners.
MOST PLAYED SONG
This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2018 – December 11th 2019. The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.