The Global Awards are back!

The Global Awards 2019. Picture: Global

Arctic Monkeys, Blossoms, Florence + The Machine and Muse are just some of the artists nominated for 2019’s ceremony. See the whole list of nominees and vote for your favourites here.

Following a hugely successful inaugural year in 2018, we are proud to announce the return of The Global Awards with Very.co.uk.

From today, you’ll be able to vote for your favourite artists and celebrities along with a panel of industry experts across a host of popular categories.

To vote simply download the Global Player app or visit https://vote.global.com

All Global’s radio stations including Radio X, Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC will come together to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment at The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk. The prestigious ceremony takes place on one huge night in London on March 7th at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.

Nominated in the “Best Indie” category are established artists such as Stereophonics, Biffy Clyro, Florence + The Machine and Liam Gallagher, while new talent is celebrated with the inclusion of Sam Fender, Jade Bird and Scotland’s favourite, Gerry Cinnamon.

Arctic Monkeys in 2018. Picture: Zackerey Michael/Domino Press

Jade Bird and Gerry Cinnamon also get nods in the Rising Star category, while Arctic Monkeys, Muse and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are up for the public vote in the Best Group category.

Other stars nominated in the longlists include Lady Gaga, Drake, Cardi B, Post Malone, Jess Glynne, Cheryl, Mark Ronson, Yo-Yo Ma, Calvin Harris, Anne-Marie, Ariana Grande, Liam Payne, Sir Simon Rattle and John Williams.

Blossoms in 2018. Picture: Press

Some of the world’s greatest artists will take to the stage to perform for fans and stars alike at the ceremony including Stockport’s very own indie rock superstars, Blossoms. Also performing on the night will be the world’s biggest girl band Little Mix, chart-topping British artist Anne-Marie and the inimitable superstar pianist Lang Lang.

So, which stars and songs did you fall in love with in 2018? We want to know!

