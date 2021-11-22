The Enemy's Tom Clarke: "I was drunk through a lot of the success"

The Enemy's Tom Clarke talks the band's past success . Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The frontman has talked about the band's past success and revealed how his outlook on life has changed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Clarke revealed he used to drink to get through the the anxiety of performing.

The Enemy recently announced reunion dates for 2022 and their frontman has talked about the indie band's split as well as their decision to get back together.

Asked if touring and the lifestyle took its toll the first time around, the rocker told NME: "I drank to solve all my problems. I’ve always been anxious about performing and, if you have a few beers, you become less anxious. I was drunk through a lot of the success."

He added: "When you’re young, you don’t think about it so much, but it’s not a healthy way of dealing with it. Remove drink from the equation and you realise how hard it is to get on stage, which is a battle I had to go through when I first got on stage solo."

READ MORE: The Enemy announce 2022 reunion tour dates

When it comes to their reunion dates, the frontman said he's been "overwhelmed" by the response so far and is happy that they were able to put on the dates independently, without having to rely on "the industry".

"I’m a little overwhelmed at the response since the tour has gone on sale," he told the outlet. "It caught me off guard. I’ve toured solo for the last five years, and it’s been nice not to have any hype surrounding it. It’s a surprise how much 'We’ll Live And Die In These Towns’ still means to people 15 years on. Our old producer, Matt Terry, told me: ‘It’s not really our record anymore, it’s become everyone else’s’. He’s quite right."

He added: "The only way I’d do it is if it was totally on our own terms: no management, no label, no publishing. I’ve been able to do it solo without the industry, so why can’t the band? There’s no pressure, and it’s a lovely way to be. It’s simple. We’ve put the gigs on sale, the fans love it and have bought tickets. It couldn’t be more beautiful, really.”

The Enemy first formed in 2006 and their debut album We'll Live and Die in These Towns went straight to number one the next year.

The band then went on to release Music for the People (2009), Streets in the Sky (2012) and It's Automatic (2015), before announcing their split in 2016.

Now they've returned, Clarke can't wait to play their reunion gigs to a whole new generation.

He told the NME: "It’s amazing that there’s a new generation of fans at the gigs, kids who’ve grown up listening to The Enemy because it’s what their parents play.

"It’s exciting they can finally see us live, as they were too young when we split."

See The Enemy's UK tour dates 2022