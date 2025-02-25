The Enemy announce UK tour for October 2025

The Enemy will head out on tour in 2025. Picture: Press

Tom Clarke and co will take a break from recording their fifth album to head out on tour this autumn.

By Radio X

The Enemy have announced a UK tour for October 2025.

The Coventry band, who are best known for their 2007 debut album We'll Live And Die In These Towns, will follow up last year's "Indie Til I Die" tour with The Subways and The Holloways with a new string of shows.

The Enemy's 2025 tour dates kick off in Oxford on 10th October and finish with a homecoming show at Coventry's HMV Empire on 14th November.

With a long-awaited follow-up to 2015's album It's Automatic in the works, Tom Clarke says of the shows: “We've been working long days in the studio recording new material, so we're really excited to get out on the road again.

"The plan is to experiment with some of the new tunes, maybe different ones on different shows to see how the crowds react and which ones connect with fans, and let that guide the track listing on the record which is nearing completion.”

Tickets will go on general sale via theenemyband.co.uk/tour on Friday 28th February at 10:00am

The Enemy UK tour dates 2025

10th October O2 Academy, Oxford

11th October - Dreamland, Margate

16th October - University Great Hall, Cardiff

17th October - Electric Ballroom, London

18th October - Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton

30th October - Leadmill, Sheffield

31st October - Beckett Students’ Union, Leeds

1st November - New Century, Manchester

6th November - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

7th November - Asylum, Hull

8th November - Rock City, Nottingham

14th November - HMV Empire, Coventry

The Enemy have a number of other shows lined up for the summer, including an appearance alongside Ocean Colour Scene at Trentham Gardens on 30th May; Times Square Newcastle on 18th July; Godney Gathering Festival on 19th July; and a free show at the O2 Academy Bournemouth on 23rd August.