The Enemy announce 2027 Coventry Arena gig to mark 20 years of We’ll Live And Die In These Towns

The Enemy are set for the special anniversary date. Picture: Emilie Cotterill

By Jenny Mensah

The Coventry trio will celebrate two decades of their 2007 debut album with a homecoming gig, which will mark their biggest show since 2008.

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The Enemy have announced huge homecoming date celebrate the 20th anniversary of We'll Live And Die In These Towns.

The Coventry trio - made up of frontman and multi-instrumentalist Tom Clarke, bassist Andy Hopkins and drummer Liam Watts - will take to the stage at the Coventry Building Society Arena to celebrate what will be two decades since the release of their 2007 debut album.

The special hometown show, which takes place on Saturday 20th March 2027, will mark the band's biggest show since they last sold out the venue in 2008.

Tickets for the newly announced gig will go on sale here this Friday (8th May) from 10am. Tickets will go on presale from Wednesday 6th May at 10am and fans can sign up for access here.

Talking about the announcement, the band said: "2027 marks the 20th anniversary of “We’ll Live and Die in These Towns”, an album of songs which completely changed our lives. We couldn’t think of anything more special than beginning those anniversary celebrations at home in Coventry.

It’s going to be a special year for us and we look forward to seeing you all there."

"Thank you for supporting us, and we’ll see you down the front."

The Enemy first formed in Coventry in 2006 and released their debut album We'll Live and Die in These Towns on 9th July 2007. The record - which included the singles Had Enough, Away From Here, You’re Not Alone and the album's track - went to the top of the UK album charts spawning two Top 10 singles.

The Enemy - Away From Here (Video)

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The band are also set to be special guests for Ocean Colour Scenes UK tour this November and December, as well as their own hometown show at Coventry's HMV Empire this Friday.

This February saw the band release Social Disguises, their first new album in 10 years since 2015's It's Automatic.

Speaking of the band's fifth release, Tom Clarke said: "We tried to make this album in the same frame of mind that we made our first, as though we were making the follow-up to it."

He added: "It took a year to write, around 90 demos, and another year in the studio. I’m very proud of it. We all are. Whatever success it does or doesn’t enjoy I feel like we all succeeded in making a great record we can be proud of forever."

The album included the energetic lead single Not Going Your Way, which you can stream below:

The Enemy - Not Going Your Way (Official Video)

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