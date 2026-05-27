Listen to The Darkness' theme song for the Masters of The Universe film

The Darkness with image the Masters Of The Universe film poster inset. Picture: Simon Emmett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Justin Hawkins and co have shared their single for the upcoming blockbuster, which tells the story of He-Man and stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, Idris Elba and more.

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The Darkness have unleashed their theme song for Masters of the Universe.

The '00s glam-rockers were given the task of creating a single to accompany the new superhero film... and we think they've done rather well.

The song, fittingly titled Masters of the Universe, sees Justin Hawkins and co release an electrifying mini-rock opera for the movie, which chronicles the rise of He-Man and stars Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role.

Listen to the track below, which was produced by The Darkness' Dan Hawkins alongside acclaimed film and TV composer and songwriter Daniel Pemberton below:

Masters of the Universe (from "Masters of the Universe")

Announcing the single with their fans, The Darkness said: "When He-Man asked whether we could provide some music for his forthcoming biopic Masters of the Universe we dusted off our trusty loin cloths, assembled in the courtyard of Castle Darkness and bellowed in unison WE HAVE THE POWER”.

A synopsis for Masters of the Universe reads: "A young man on Earth discovers a fabulous secret legacy as the prince of an alien planet, and must recover a magic sword and return home to protect his kingdom."

Watch the final official trailer for the film - which also stars James Purefoy, Charlotte Riley and Kristen Wiig - below:

Masters of The Universe – Official Final Trailer

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Meanwhile, The Darkness have announced their largest headline tour in 20 years, which will see them perform in UK arenas at the end of the year.

Their Bands of Brothers Arena Tour will kick off at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Tuesday 8th December 2026 and will culminate in a huge show and their deut headline performance at The O2 London on Wednesday 16th November.

The Darkness will be joined on all dates by support from the GRAMMY-winning, multi-platinum selling, American country rock band Brothers Osborne, as well as the multi-million streamed UK rock band A.

Speaking about the dates, their frontman said: “Powerful rock was designed to be played in huge rectangular buildings. Huge rectangular buildings were designed to house powerful rock bands. The Darkness are a powerful rock band and the arenas listed below are huge rectangular buildings. Except for the exception which proves the rule. Thank you O2 Arena…

I"n December 2026 this elegantly logical proposition will become a reality, driven by three bands consisting of seven brothers. Three of them are Perrys, from Lowestoft’s A. Two of them are Osbornes, from the Brothers Osborne. And two of them are my brother Dan and I. The Darkness, Brothers Osborne and A, veritable Bands of Brothers, rocking in a huge rectangular (or domed) building – what could be more powerful than that?”

This summer will also see the band join Iron Maiden on their huge Knebworth date as part of their Eddfest Extravaganza, which will see the hard rock legends celebrate their 50th anniversary.

See The Darkness Bands of Brothers 2026 Arena dates:

8th December: Glasgow OVO Hydro

9th December: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena

11th December: Manchester AO Arena

12th December: Birmingham Utilita Arena

13th December: Cardiff Utilita Arena

15th December: Brighton Centre

16th December: The O2 London

Watch the trailer for Welcome To The Darkness

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