The Cribs announce The New Fellas 20th anniversary UK warm-up shows for 2025

The Wakefield indie rockers will mark two decades since the release of their second album with intimate warm-up shows.

The Cribs have shared their plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The New Fellas with a new shows.

The Wakefield indie rockers will mark two decades since the release of their sophomore album with a trio of UK warm-up shows in the this summer.

The intimate dates will take place at Glasgow's SWG3 TV Studio on 21st July, Hull University Union Asylum on 22nd July and at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on 23rd July.

Support on the dates comes from The Paddingtons and The Mardous and tickets go on general sale here this Friday 16th May at 10am.

See The Cribs' The New Fellas 20 warm-up club shows:

21st July GLASGOW - SWG3 TV STUDIO

22nd July HULL - UNIVERSITY

23rd July LINCOLN - ENGINE SHED

The Cribs' The New Fellas was their second studio album and the follow-up to their 2024 self-titled debut.

Recorded in the West Heath Studios, London, the record included the lead single Hey Scenesters! - which became the band's first Top 40 single.

The Cribs - Hey Scenesters

