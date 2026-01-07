Watch the official video for The Cribs' infectious new single Never The Same

The Cribs will return with a new album next year. Picture: Steve Gullick

By Jenny Mensah

The track is the next cut to be taken from the Wakefield trio's Selling A Vibe album, which is released this week.

The Cribs have shared their infectious new single, Never The Same.

The track is the next cut to be taken from their ninth studio album album Selling A Vibe, which is released this Friday 9th January.

Watch its official video here, which was directed and shot by the band on location in San Diego and is interspersed with live footage from their 2025 US tour.

The Cribs - Never The Same (Official Video)

Vocalist and guitarist Ryan Jarman said of the single: "Never The Same is kind of a throwback to our original approach: trim all the fat, bring it in as short as possible and keep out of the way...streamlined. Stylish. It’s almost a little paradoxical as lyrically it’s about feeling like a different person at this point in life, and missing the chaos of your previous existence, even if it wouldn’t make sense anymore."

His twin Gary - who sings and plays bass - added: "We wrote Never The Same the evening that we returned home from Italy, after playing Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Away From Home’ festival. The night before, we had been talking with Louis’ manager about maybe writing and/or producing some tracks for his next LP, so upon our return to Wakefield we got to work and banged this out, fully formed, in a couple of hours. And then we became attached to it and decided to keep it for ourselves! I think that the freedom of conceiving it for someone else just meant that we didn’t overthink anything, and just got straight to the point - it came together fast. So yeah, in an alternate timeline it could’ve been a Louis song."

Never The Same follows the sibling band's lead single Summer Seizures, which you can watch the official video for below:

The Cribs - Summer Seizures (Official Video)

Speaking of the single, the band commented: “Lyrically, I was in the kitchen in my apartment in NYC one morning and I could feel that summer was starting. I’d had the best summer of my life here and then, a few years ago, undoubtedly the hardest so when I could feel it coming around again it was a way of marking time and looking at where I’m at now and trying to tie it all together. It’s a song about love, tragedy and learning to live with yourself, all set during summertime in NYC.”

The Wakefield rockers will support their first record in five years with a previously announced 2026 UK headline tour as well as a special string of instore shows to celebrate the release week of the album. The band will also play summer shows, which includes a stop at Leeds Millennium Square and Truck Festival 2026.

The Cribs 2026 instore album release week dates:

8th Jan - Circuit, Kingston

9th Jan - Rough Trade East, London - SOLD OUT

10th Jan - Rough Trade, Liverpool, UK - SOLD OUT

11th Jan - Pie & Vinyl (signing), Southsea, UK

11th Jan - Papillon, Southampton, UK

12th Jan - Thekla, Bristol, UK - SOLD OUT

13th Jan - O2 Academy, Oxford, UK

14th Jan - The Parish, Huddersfield, UK

15th Jan - Oran Mor, Glasgow, UK

The Cribs' 2026 UK tour dates:

18th Mar - Boiler Shop, Newcastle, UK

20th Mar - Foundry, Sheffield, UK

21st Mar - Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

22nd Mar – O2 Institute 1, Birmingham, UK

24th Mar - Rock City, Nottingham, UK

25th Mar - Tramshed, Cardiff, UK

27th Mar - Concord 2, Brighton UK

The Cribs' 2026 summer dates:

11th Jul - Millennium Square, Leeds, UK

26th Jul - Truck Festival, Steventon, UK

Visit thecribs.com for their full dates and to buy any available tickets.

Selling A Vibe - which was produced by MGMT and Caroline Polachek collaborator Patrick Wimberly, and mixed by Lars Stalfors (Lil Peep/St. Vincent/The Mars Volta) - has been described as an unapologetic celebration of family.

See its artwork below.

The Cribs - Selling A Vibe album artwork. Picture: Press

"It’s about finding your way back to health with help from those loved ones," the band explain. “On our first records, we were just writing about our individual experiences. That’s a really verdant field of inspiration, but as you go along, life points you towards bigger things to write about,” says Gary. “But this time, I realised when I was writing the lyrics that all of the songs were really rooted in the only consistent thing - and the most valuable thing - and that was our relationship as family. The thing that has seen us through to this point”

Selling A Vibe, which is released on 9th January 2026, is available to pre-order here.

The Cribs - Selling A Vibe tracklisting:

Dark Luck Selling A Vibe A Point Too Hard To Make Never The Same Summer Seizures Looking For The Wrong Guy If Our Paths Never Crossed Self Respect You’ll Tell Me Anything Rose Mist Distractions Brothers Won’t Break

