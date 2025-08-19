The Cribs announce new album Selling A Vibe, share Summer Seizures single & plot 2026 tour

The Cribs will return with a new album next year. Picture: Steve Gullick

By Jenny Mensah

The Wakefield indie rockers have shared their plans to release their first new album in five years and take it on the road in 2026.

The Cribs have announced their ninth studio album album Selling A Vibe.

The Wakefield rockers - comprised of twins Gary and Ryan Jarman and their younger brother Ross - will release their first record in five years on 9th January 2026 and plan to take it out on tour.

From the indie rockers forthcoming album comes lead single Summer Seizures, which you can watch the official video for below:

The Cribs - Summer Seizures (Official Video)

Guitarist and vocalist Ryan Jarman said of the single: “Lyrically, I was in the kitchen in my apartment in NYC one morning and I could feel that summer was starting. I’d had the best summer of my life here and then, a few years ago, undoubtedly the hardest so when I could feel it coming around again it was a way of marking time and looking at where I’m at now and trying to tie it all together. It’s a song about love, tragedy and learning to live with yourself, all set during summertime in NYC.”

Talking about its video, he added: “We wanted it to be no gimmicks, done to a really high quality and just let the band and the song do the talking, so we spoke to our old friend Andy Knowles (who happens to be an amazing director) and decided to shoot on 16mm film and just present us as we are. In a digital age of infinite options, shooting on film meant that it had to be quick, spontaneous and most importantly, natural. Of course those guys spent ages making sure it’d look amazing before the cameras started rolling, but we got exactly what we were looking for: the band as we are now, in our natural environment on celluloid.”

Selling A Vibe - which was produced by MGMT and Caroline Polachek collaborator Patrick Wimberly, and mixed by Lars Stalfors (Lil Peep/St. Vincent/The Mars Volta) - has been described as an unapologetic celebration of family.

See its artwork below.

The Cribs - Selling A Vibe album artwork. Picture: Press

It’s about finding your way back to health with help from those loved ones, the band explain. “On our first records, we were just writing about our individual experiences. That’s a really verdant field of inspiration, but as you go along, life points you towards bigger things to write about,” says Gary. “But this time, I realised when I was writing the lyrics that all of the songs were really rooted in the only consistent thing - and the most valuable thing - and that was our relationship as family. The thing that has seen us through to this point”

Selling A Vibe, which is released on 9th January 2026, is available to pre-order here.

The Cribs - Selling A Vibe tracklisting:

Dark Luck Selling A Vibe A Point Too Hard To Make Never The Same Summer Seizures Looking For The Wrong Guy If Our Paths Never Crossed Self Respect You’ll Tell Me Anything Rose Mist Distractions Brothers Won’t Break

The Cribs have also announced a headline UK tour for March 2026. Ticket pre-sale begins 10am on Wednesday 20th August, with the general sale taking place from 10am on Friday 22nd August.

Ahead of their 2026 UK shows, The Cribs have partnered with War Child for a very special live performance in the intimate surrounds of London's Shacklewell Arms on Saturday 23rd August.

The Cribs 2026 UK tour dates. Picture: Press

See The Cribs' 2026 UK tour dates:

18th Mar - Boiler Shop, Newcastle, UK - Tickets here

20th Mar - Foundry, Sheffield, UK - Tickets here

21st Mar - Albert Hall, Manchester, UK - Tickets here

22nd Mar – O2 Institute 1, Birmingham, UK - Tickets here

24th Mar - Rock City, Nottingham, UK - Tickets here

25th Mar - Tramshed, Cardiff, UK - Tickets here

28th Mar - Concorde 2, Brighton, UK - Tickets here

