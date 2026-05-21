The Coral release surprise album 388 and share it's first single Let The Music Play

21 May 2026, 17:10 | Updated: 21 May 2026, 17:38

The Coral
The Coral have returned with new their 13th album. Picture: John Johnson

The Liverpool favourites' 13th studio album was initially released quietly as s physical release in independent record stores.

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Coral have confirmed the release of their new album 388.

The Liverpool band's 13th album was initially released in its physical format, being quietly snuck out on independent record store shelves for two weeks.

Now, the outfit has shared the full details of the album, which is described as an ode to Bob Marley's The Wailers and Lee Scratch Perry, as well as sharing its first single Let The Music Play.

Watch the official video for the track here:

The Coral - Let The Music Play (Official)

Frontman James Skelly says of the single: “The recording is an ode to the sound of cassette tapes by The Wailers and Lee Scratch Perry that we used to buy in second hand shops, Poundland and car boot sales. The song itself is us trying to make sense of the world but arriving at the fact that only music will ever make sense."

Read more

The Coral's 888 follows previous albums, The Coral (2002), Magic and Medicine (2003), Nightfreak and the Sons of Becker (2004), The Invisible Invasion (2005), Roots & Echoes (2007), Butterfly House (2010), The Curse of Love (2014), Distance Inbetween (2016), Move Through the Dawn (2018), Coral Island (2021), Sea of Mirrors (2023) and Holy Joe's Coral Island Medicine Show (2023).

See the artwork and tracklisting for the album below:

The Coral's 388 album artwork
The Coral's 388 album artwork. Picture: Press

See The Coral's 388 tracklist below:

  1. Let The Music Play
  2. Ride That Train
  3. Leave It In The Past
  4. You & Me (And The Beautiful Sea)
  5. Shame
  6. Here Come The Tears
  7. Yellow Moon
  8. Sad Girl
  9. High Tide
  10. Spirit Catcher
  11. Crossing The Sands

The Coral are preparing to hit the road on a run of festival dates this summer, which open with a date at Southampton’s Summer Sessions on Fri 12th June supporting Amy MacDonald and include stops at Tramlines, Kendal Calling and Victorious Festival.

Tickets for all upcoming shoes as well as orders for the band's 388 album on all available formats can be found at the coral.co.uk.

See The Coral's 2026 summer dates below:

  • Fri 12th June: Southampton, Southampton Summer Sessions w/Amy MacDonald
  • Thu 18th June: Halifax, The Piece Hall w/Amy MacDonald
  • 27th June: Chelmsford, State Fayre 2026
  • Sun 12th July: Walton on Thames, The Electric Heart Festival
  • Sat 18th July: Kendal, Kendal Calling
  • Sun 19 July: Birkenhead, We Are Wirral 2026
  • Fri 24th July: Sheffield, Tramlines Festival
  • Thu 23rd July: Kendal, Kendal Calling
  • Sun 26th July: Wadebridge, Rock Oyster Festival
  • Fri 31st July: Kendal, Kendal Calling
  • Fri 21st Aug: Trentham, Trentham Live w/Madness
  • Fri 28th Aug: Southsea, Victorious Festival 202
  • Sat 29th Aug: Manchester, Wythenshawe Park w/Courteeners
  • Sun 39th Aug: Kingham, Big Feastival

The Coral - Dreaming Of You (Radio X Session)

Read more

Latest Music News

Nothing But Thieves' Conor Mason performs in Stockholm in 2025

Nothing But Thieves share euphoric new single Evolution, described as a "love letter" to their fans

Paul McCartney performs at The O2 Arena, London in 2024

Paul McCartney is baffled by influencers: "I just don't really get it."

Republica's Saffron Barker in 2013 and with Chesney Hawkes in the original video for The One And Only

Saffron from Republica looks back at starring in Chesney Hawkes' The One And Only video

Paul McCartney

Why does Paul McCartney not take selfies with fans? Get The Beatles legend's latest stance

Dave Grohl performs at Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in 2025

Dave Grohl reveals which Foo Fighters song he thinks has the most cringe lyrics