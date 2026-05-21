The Coral release surprise album 388 and share it's first single Let The Music Play

The Coral have returned with new their 13th album. Picture: John Johnson

The Liverpool favourites' 13th studio album was initially released quietly as s physical release in independent record stores.

By Jenny Mensah

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The Coral have confirmed the release of their new album 388.

The Liverpool band's 13th album was initially released in its physical format, being quietly snuck out on independent record store shelves for two weeks.

Now, the outfit has shared the full details of the album, which is described as an ode to Bob Marley's The Wailers and Lee Scratch Perry, as well as sharing its first single Let The Music Play.

Watch the official video for the track here:

The Coral - Let The Music Play (Official)

Frontman James Skelly says of the single: “The recording is an ode to the sound of cassette tapes by The Wailers and Lee Scratch Perry that we used to buy in second hand shops, Poundland and car boot sales. The song itself is us trying to make sense of the world but arriving at the fact that only music will ever make sense."

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The Coral's 888 follows previous albums, The Coral (2002), Magic and Medicine (2003), Nightfreak and the Sons of Becker (2004), The Invisible Invasion (2005), Roots & Echoes (2007), Butterfly House (2010), The Curse of Love (2014), Distance Inbetween (2016), Move Through the Dawn (2018), Coral Island (2021), Sea of Mirrors (2023) and Holy Joe's Coral Island Medicine Show (2023).

See the artwork and tracklisting for the album below:

The Coral's 388 album artwork. Picture: Press

See The Coral's 388 tracklist below:

Let The Music Play Ride That Train Leave It In The Past You & Me (And The Beautiful Sea) Shame Here Come The Tears Yellow Moon Sad Girl High Tide Spirit Catcher Crossing The Sands

The Coral are preparing to hit the road on a run of festival dates this summer, which open with a date at Southampton’s Summer Sessions on Fri 12th June supporting Amy MacDonald and include stops at Tramlines, Kendal Calling and Victorious Festival.

Tickets for all upcoming shoes as well as orders for the band's 388 album on all available formats can be found at the coral.co.uk.

See The Coral's 2026 summer dates below:

Fri 12th June: Southampton, Southampton Summer Sessions w/Amy MacDonald

Thu 18th June: Halifax, The Piece Hall w/Amy MacDonald

27th June: Chelmsford, State Fayre 2026

Sun 12th July: Walton on Thames, The Electric Heart Festival

Sat 18th July: Kendal, Kendal Calling

Sun 19 July: Birkenhead, We Are Wirral 2026

Fri 24th July: Sheffield, Tramlines Festival

Thu 23rd July: Kendal, Kendal Calling

Sun 26th July: Wadebridge, Rock Oyster Festival

Fri 31st July: Kendal, Kendal Calling

Fri 21st Aug: Trentham, Trentham Live w/Madness

Fri 28th Aug: Southsea, Victorious Festival 202

Sat 29th Aug: Manchester, Wythenshawe Park w/Courteeners

Sun 39th Aug: Kingham, Big Feastival

The Coral - Dreaming Of You (Radio X Session)

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