The Coral announce UK headline tour dates for 2026 - their first in three years

The Coral will embark on live dates this year. Picture: Kev Power

The much-loved Merseyside outfit will head out on the road this Autumn to support their surprise 13th studio album 388.

By Jenny Mensah

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The Coral have announced a UK & Ireland tour for 2026.

A a month after the surprise release of releasing their 13th studio album 388, the band will embark on their first headline dates in three years.

Support on selected comes from special guests Mozart Estate and The Zutons frontman Dave McCabe.

Opening in Sheffield on Friday 2nd October 2026, the tour will include a run of six shows with stops in Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester and London's KOKO Camden.

The band will also play three arena dates where they will support The Mary Wallopers play The Brighton Centre, Dublin 3 Arena and Glasgow OVO Hydro.

Tickets for all dates go on sale via thecoral.co.uk this Fri 3rd July 2026 at 9.30am.

Get the full details below....

The Coral's 2026 tour dates. Picture: Press

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See The Coral's 388 UK Tour dates for 2026:

Fri 2nd October – Sheffield, Foundry*

Fri 9th October – Newcastle, Boiler Shop**

Sat 10th October – Leeds, Project House**

Fri 16th October – London, KOKO**

Sat 17th October – Brighton, Centre***

Fri 23rd October – Manchester, Albert Hall**

Sat 24th October – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2**

Fri 10th December – Dublin, 3Arena***

Fri 18th December – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro***

* supported by Dave McCabe

** supported by Mozart Estate

*** with The Mary Wallopers

How to buy tickets to The Coral's dates:

Fans can sign up to the band's mailing list here for presale access to the UK headline shows.

The presale will start on Wednesday 1st July from 9.30am

Tickets go on general sale via thecoral.co.uk on Friday 3rd July at 9:30am.

The Coral have returned with new their 13th album. Picture: John Johnson

The band's 13th studio album was initially released in its physical format, being quietly snuck out on independent record store shelves for two weeks.

Described as an ode to Bob Marley's The Wailers and Lee Scratch Perry, the critically acclaimed record included the lead single Let The Music Play.

Watch the official video for the track here:

The Coral - Let The Music Play (Official)

Frontman James Skelly says of the single: “The recording is an ode to the sound of cassette tapes by The Wailers and Lee Scratch Perry that we used to buy in second hand shops, Poundland and car boot sales. The song itself is us trying to make sense of the world but arriving at the fact that only music will ever make sense."

Most recently, the band released the official video for album opener Leave It In The Past, which sees the band performing amongst the bargains of Birkenhead Market in the company of director, James Slater, who made the band's 2025 documentary Dreaming of You.

Singer and songwriter, James Skelly, says of the location choice: “Ian and I used to livea bove a pub in Charing Cross, Birkenhead and wander round the market at weekends. It was a magical place to us. The atmosphere of the place, and the characters you still find there, reflect the ethos of 388. It’s simultaneously of today and another time entirely.”

The Coral's 388 follows previous albums, The Coral (2002), Magic and Medicine (2003), Nightfreak and the Sons of Becker (2004), The Invisible Invasion (2005), Roots & Echoes (2007), Butterfly House (2010), The Curse of Love (2014), Distance Inbetween (2016), Move Through the Dawn (2018), Coral Island (2021), Sea of Mirrors (2023) and Holy Joe's Coral Island Medicine Show (2023).

See the artwork and tracklisting for the album below:

The Coral's 388 album artwork. Picture: Press

See The Coral's 388 tracklist below:

Let The Music Play Ride That Train Leave It In The Past You & Me (And The Beautiful Sea) Shame Here Come The Tears Yellow Moon Sad Girl High Tide Spirit Catcher Crossing The Sands

The Coral are on the festival trail this summer with stops scheduled for stops at Tramlines, Kendal Calling, Victorious Festival and Big Feastival as well as a date supporting Courteeners at Wythenshawe Park.

Tickets for all upcoming shoes as well as orders for the band's 388 album on all available formats can be found at the coral.co.uk.

The Coral - Dreaming Of You (Radio X Session)

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