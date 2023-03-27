The Chemical Brothers announce 2023 UK & Ireland tour dates

Chemical Brothers are set to embark on arena dates for 2023. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The electronic duo are set to perform six shows across the UK. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

The Chemical Brothers have announced arena dates for 2023.

The Block Rockin' Beats duo - comprised of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons - will embark on dates this Autumn, which will see them perform at the likes of Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds and play two dates at The O2, London.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 31st March at 9.30am BST and pre-sale tickets are available from Wednesday 29th March from 9.30am at Ticketmaster.co.uk.

See The Chemical Brothers' 2023 UK arena dates:

26th October - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

27th October - AO Arena, Manchester

28th October - First Direct Arena, Leeds

1st November - 3Arena, Dublin

3rd November - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

4th November - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

The announcement comes after The Chemical Brothers’ recently unveiled their new single No Reason, which marked the first new material from the duo since 2021.

You can also catch the Galvanize duo on the festival circuit this year, where they'll bring their beats to the likes of Coachella, Isle of Wight Festival, Wilderness Festival and more.

Visit thechemicalbrothers.com/live for full dates.

