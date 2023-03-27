The Chemical Brothers announce 2023 UK & Ireland tour dates
27 March 2023, 14:51 | Updated: 27 March 2023, 14:55
The electronic duo are set to perform six shows across the UK. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.
Listen to this article
The Chemical Brothers have announced arena dates for 2023.
The Block Rockin' Beats duo - comprised of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons - will embark on dates this Autumn, which will see them perform at the likes of Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds and play two dates at The O2, London.
Tickets go on sale this Friday 31st March at 9.30am BST and pre-sale tickets are available from Wednesday 29th March from 9.30am at Ticketmaster.co.uk.
The Chemical Brothers will be performing live in the UK this autumn! Tickets on sale Friday 31st March at 9:30 AM: https://t.co/jegOzYhAqr 🌞🤖— The Chemical Brothers (@ChemBros) March 27, 2023
Show direction by @smithandlyall #chemicalbrotherslive @eddychemical @UtilitaArenaBHM @TheO2 @3ArenaDublin @fdarena @AOArena @OVOHydro pic.twitter.com/ejc6S4WTfd
READ MORE: The Chemical Brothers, Christine and The Queens and Fatboy Slim for Wilderness 2023
See The Chemical Brothers' 2023 UK arena dates:
- 26th October - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 27th October - AO Arena, Manchester
- 28th October - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 1st November - 3Arena, Dublin
- 3rd November - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 4th November - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
The announcement comes after The Chemical Brothers’ recently unveiled their new single No Reason, which marked the first new material from the duo since 2021.
READ MORE: The best music videos of the 2000s
You can also catch the Galvanize duo on the festival circuit this year, where they'll bring their beats to the likes of Coachella, Isle of Wight Festival, Wilderness Festival and more.
Visit thechemicalbrothers.com/live for full dates.
READ MORE: Aphex Twin and Bonobo for Field Day 2023