The Black Keys: Touring gave us a form of PTSD

Dan Auerbach from the the Let's Rock duo has explained why the band won't play as many live shows as they used to.

The Black Keys have opened up about their relentless touring schedule and argued it led to the band experiencing a form of post traumatic stress disorder.

The Go duo - who recently released their Let's Rock album - went on a hiatus back in 2015, and vocalist Dan Auerbach has explained just how much they needed the break.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Auerback - who is in the band with drummer Patrick Carney - said: "We were still touring constantly up until four years ago. We'd never really left the road.

"But recently, it's been amazing to get home to see my kids every day instead of the inside of a hotel room. That's a new experience for me.

"We're not going to play as many shows as we used to.

"I love playing shows but I want to make it so that I love them all the time, that they never get tedious. I don't want to do that to people."

The Lonely Boy rocker added: "We both absolutely needed that break but it has made us appreciate this magic thing we have."

The Ohio rockers recently shared the video for their Go single, which sees them forced to head to a hippy retreat by their record label.

In the tongue-in-cheek promo, the rockers are estranged after five years and very much hesitant to make music together, but it's the allure of money which finally brings them together.

Watch the video for the track, which followed their Lo-Hi single, below:

We may not have seen the Gold On The Ceiling rockers at Glastonbury 2019, but there's a chance they could play the festival's 50th anniversary in 2020.

Watch their response to Radio X's Gordon Smart when asked about Glastonbury below:

