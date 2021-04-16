The biggest selling vinyl albums - and cassettes! - of 2021 so far

Cassettes are back in a big way, while vinyl continues to see healthy sales.

Cassettes are back! No, it's true, the portable, hissy, easily-chew-uppable little fellas are becoming more and more popular with the young/hipster crowd in 2021, with Lana Del Rey's new album Chemtrails Over The Country Club selling a remarkable 7,900 copies this year alone.

Also on the Official Charts Company's list of best selling cassettes of 2021 so far are the new one from Pale Waves (Who Am I), some British rock favourites in Bring Me The Horizon and You Me At Six and the excellent debut from Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams.

Best selling cassettes of 2021 so far

Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over The Country Club Yungblud - Weird Bring Me The Horizon - Post Human: Survival Horror Pale Waves - Who Am I You Me At Six - Suckapunch Selena Gomez - Revalacion Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams Central Cee - Wild West Ashnikko - Demidevil Taylor Swift - Evermore

Meanwhile, the vinyl revival is no longer a novelty with over 5 million albums on the format sold in 2020. Again, Lana Del Rey tops the chart, having sold 17,300 copies of Chemtrails In The Country Club in 2021 so far. She officially has the fastest selling vinyl album for a female artist in the 21st Century.

Also in the Top 10 of biggest vinyl sellers are Foo Fighters' new one, Medicine At Midnight, plus some classics from Fleetwood Mac and Amy Winehouse.

Also popular on vinyl in 2021 are the debut Stone Roses album, the Oasis evergreen (What's The Story) Morning Glory? and the 45th anniversary reissue of David Bowie's milestone LP, Station To Station.

Best selling vinyl albums of 2021 so far