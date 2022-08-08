The Big Pink announce first new album in ten years

The Big Pink in 2022. Picture: Emma Ledwith/Press

Robbie Furze and co will issue The Love That's Ours at the end of September.

The Big Pink have announced they're releasing their first album in 10 years.

The band - fronted by Robbie Furze - issued their last album, Future This, back in 2012.

The follow-up, The Love That's Ours, is to be released on 30th September and is accompanied by a new single, Rage.

The album features contributions from Jamie T, Jamie Hince of The Kills and Yeah Yeah Yeah's Nick Zinner.

The Big Pink's debut album, A Brief History Of Love, spawned the hit Dominos upon its release in 2009.

"Getting to this point has been one of the craziest journeys in my life," Furze says. "I truly thought this day would never come. I got so lost, so confused, went down so many rabbit holes, at times running completely blind, so much so that I nearly lost everything that was ever important to me, everything I ever truly loved. This record symbolises so much, it's my flag on top of the summit."

The Big Pink - The Love That's Ours album cover. Picture: Press

Furze is the only remaining original member of The Big Pink, after his musical partner Milo Cordell left in 2013. The Big Pink's drummer Akiko Matsuura is back on board for the new record, while Charlie Barker, a visual artist from Nottingham, has joined on bass guitar.

The Love That's Ours is released on 30th September.

The Big Pink - The Love That's Ours track listing