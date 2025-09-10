System Of A Down announce UK & European stadium tour for 2026 - with Queens of The Stone Age among support

System of A Down press image. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Toxicity rockers will play seven dates across Europe, including a UK date at Tottenham Hotspurs - with support from QOTSA.

System of A Down have announced European dates next summer.

After teasing some big news earlier this week, the metal rockers - comprised of Serj Tankian, Daron Malakian, Shavo Odadjian and John Dolmayan - have announced run of stadium dates for 2026 - which include a stops in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Poland.

The dates, which kick off in Stockholm, Sweden on 29th June, will include a show at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 13th July.

They'll be joined on the tour by Queens of the Stone Age and newly reunited '90s sludge metal rockers Acid Bath.

Tickets will be made available starting with artist presale registration, which is available on the band's website at systemofadown.com from today 10th September until Monday 15th September.

Tickets will go Friday 19th September at 12 PM local time from Ticketmaster and the band's official website.

See SOAD's 2026 dates below:

System of A Down's 2026 UK & European dates:

29th June Sweden, Stockholm – Strawberry Arena

2nd July – France, Paris – Stade De France

6th July – Italy, Milan – Ippodromo Snai La Maura

8th July – Germany, Berlin – Olympiastadion

10th July – Germany, Dusseldorf – Open Air Park Düsseldorf

13th July – UK, London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

18th July – Poland, Warsaw – PGE Narodowy

System Of A Down - Toxicity (Official HD Video)

