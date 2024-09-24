Supergrass were "taken aback" by Alright success

Supergrass have talked about the impact of their Alright single. Picture: Tom Oxley, YouTube/Supergrass

By Jenny Mensah

Frontman Gaz Coombes has talked about the band's "weird and "kooky" single.

Supergrass were shocked by the success of their single Alright.

The Oxford rockers have recently shared their plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album I Should Coco with a tour next year and Gaz Coombes has talked about the impact of its biggest track, which peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart - giving the band their biggest single to-date.

"It's a single that hit so hard in the summer of '95, the 48-year-old rocker recalled to NME. "We had no idea that was going to happen. We'd made a punk album, we were 19, and then we had a massive hit. We couldn't complain."

He went on: "We loved Alright and thought it was quite a kooky and weird little track, so we were quite taken aback by how massive it became."

Supergrass - Alright (Official HD Video)

The 2025 tour, which was first announced by the band on The Chris Moyles Show, will kick off at Glasgow's Barrowlands on Thursday 8th May and will also include shows in Cardiff, Manchester, Nottingham and Leeds as well as two dates London's Roundhouse.

Supergrass will play the classic album in full for the first time live as well as a selection of greatest hits for the dates, which they've promised will be "wild".

Supergrass are back with a 30th anniversary tour

They also said they'll be undertaking a strict regime to match the energy the songs had 30 years ago with their frontman joking: "This time next year, we’re gonna be ripped!"

See their full dates below.

Supergrass' I Should Coco 30th anniversary UK tour for 2025:

Thurs 8th May: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

Friday 9th May: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

Sat 10th May: Nottingham Rock City

Mon 12th May: Sheffield Octagon

Tues 13th May: Newcastle NX

Weds 14th May: Birmingham O2 Academy

Fri 16th May: Manchester Albert Hall

Saturday 17th May: Manchester Albert Hall

Sun 18th May: Cardiff University Great Hall

Tues 20th May: Leeds O2 Academy

Thurs 22nd May: London Roundhouse

Friday 23rd May: London Roundhouse

Tues 27th May: The Telegraph Building, Belfast United Kingdom

29th May 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Sat 31st May: Cornwall The Great Estate Festival

Supergrass' debut album I Should Coco was released on 15 May 1995 and included the singles Caught by the Fuzz, Mansize Rooster, Alright and Lenny.

The album peaked at number one on the UK Albums Chart, remaining there for three weeks and incredibly the band's achieved the biggest-selling album on Parlophone Records since The Beatles.

