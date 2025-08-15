Supergrass to release 20th anniversary edition of Road to Rouen

Supergrass press image with an image of their Road To Rouen reissue. Picture: Tom Oxley, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Oxford rockers will celebrate two decades since the release of their acclaimed fifth studio album.

Supergrass have announced their plans to release the 20th anniversary edition of Road To Rouen.

The Oxford rockers - comprised of Gaz and Rob Coombes, Mick Quinn and Danny Goffrey - will celebrate two decades since the release of their fifth studio album with a full remastered and expanded reissue, which is out on 3rd October 2025.

This expanded reissue will include a previously unreleased studio track Don't Leave Me Alone, which you can listen to now.

Road to Run is available to pre-order now.

Supergrass will reissue their Road To Rouen album. Picture: Press

The reissue features unheard live recordings and the entire album has been fully remastered for its 2025 release. It will be available digitally, on a Gatefold 2LP Petrol and Forest Green vinyl with printed inner sleeves and 2CD digisleeve with both physical formats accompanied by a booklet with liner notes written by Mark Radcliffe.

Speaking on the release, bassist and founding member Mick Quinn said "From a lost winter in the French countryside we attempted an experimental, uplifting record far outside our comfort zone. Road To Rouen became a compact joy that still holds a cherished place in our hearts. Vive la différence."

Road To Rouen, which was first released on 15th August 2005, was critically acclaimed and reached number nine on the UK charts.

The record, which marked a significant sift for the band by showcasing a more introspective sound with longer, orchestral arrangements, included the singles St. Petersburg, Low C and Fin as well as the album's title track.

See Supergrass - Road To Ruin release formats and tracklisting:

VINYL

LP1

SIDE A

TALES OF ENDURANCE (PARTS 4,5 & 6) ST. PETERSBURG SAD GIRL ROXY

SIDE B

COFFEE IN THE POT

ROAD TO ROUEN

KICK IN THE TEETH

LOW C

FIN

LP2

LIVE DÉBRANCHÉ

SIDE A

KISS OF LIFE SAD GIRL HYACINTH HOUSE LOW C SUN HITS THE SKY

SIDE B

ROXY MOVING GRACE ROAD TO ROUEN TIME MARY

CD / DIGITAL

DISC 1

TALES OF ENDURANCE (PARTS 4, 5 & 6) ST. PETERSBURG SAD GIRL ROXY COFFEE IN THE POT ROAD TO ROUEN KICK IN THE TEETH LOW C FIN

DISC 2

DÉBRANCHÉ PLUS

KISS OF LIFE (DÉBRANCHÉ) SAD GIRL (DÉBRANCHÉ) HYACINTH HOUSE (DÉBRANCHÉ) LOW C (DÉBRANCHÉ) SUN HITS THE SKY (DÉBRANCHÉ) ROXY (DÉBRANCHÉ) MOVING (DÉBRANCHÉ) GRACE (DÉBRANCHÉ) ROAD TO ROUEN (DÉBRANCHÉ) TIME (DÉBRANCHÉ) MARY (DÉBRANCHÉ) ST. PETERSBURG (DÉBRANCHÉ) KISS OF LIFE (LIVE) BULLET (LIVE) LADY DAY & JOHN COLTRANE (LIVE AT RONNIE SCOTT’S) DON'T LEAVE ME ALONE FIN (LIVE ACOUSTIC)

