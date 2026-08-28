Supergrass announce 2027 UK tour dates

Supergrass classic photo. Picture: Juergen Teller

By Jenny Mensah

The Alright rockers will play dates next spring, including a stop at the Manchester Academy and London's O2 Forum Kentish Town.

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Supergrass have announced UK tour dates for 2027.

The Alright rockers will play 10 dates throughout April and May next year, with stops in Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds and Nottingham and includes stops at the Manchester Academy and the London O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Speaking about the dates, frontman Gaz Coombes said: “We’re excited to get back into it next year. Last time around was all about ‘I Should Coco’ so for the next live shows we’re going to have some fun going through the records, pulling out even more of them hits & deep cuts for your ears. Bring on Spring 27!”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 4th September from 9am with full presale information below.

Supergrass announce UK dates for 2027. Picture: Press

See Supergrass' Live '27 dates:

Mon 26th April - Newcastle, NX

Tue 27th April - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

Wed 28th April - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

Fri 30th April - Leeds, O2 Academy

Sat 1st May - Manchester, Academy

Tue 4th May - Nottingham, Rock City

Wed 5th May - Birmingham, O2 Academy

Fri 7th May - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Tue 11th May - Bristol, Beacon

Wed 12th May - Portsmouth, Guildhall

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Supergrass - Alright (Official HD Video)

How to buy Supergrass Live '27 tickets

Tickets to see Supergrass on their 2027 tour dates go on general sale from Friday 4th September at 9am.

The artist pre-sale will gho live from Wednesday 2nd September at 9am and venue presales will go lived on Thursday 3rd September at 9am.

Formed in Oxford in 1993, Supergrass have released six studio albums, producing a string of iconic tracks including Alright, Caught By The Fuzz, Mansize Rooster, Lenny, Going Out, Richard III, Sun Hits The Sky, Pumping On Your Stereo, Movin and Grace.

2025 saw the band celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut number one album I Should Coco with UK tour dates, which saw them perform the record in full for the first time.

Supergrass are back with a 30th anniversary tour

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