Super Furry Animals reunite for 2026 dates - their first tour in 10 years

The Welsh band will embark on the Supacabra 2026 Tour, marking their first live dates in a decade.

Super Furry Animals have announced their return in 2026 and their plans to embark on their first tour in 10 years.

The Cardiff formed rockers will set out on six dates, which kick off in May at Dublin's 3Olympia before heading to Glasgow, Llandudno, Cardiff and Manchester, with a final show taking place at London's O2 Academy Brixton.

These dates will mark the first time the band - comprised of Huw Bunford, Cian Ciarán, Daf Ieuan, Guto Pryce and Gruff Rhys - have performed together since their show at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff in 2016.

The band will be joined on selected dates by Getdown Services, Melin Melyn and Honeyglaze, with tickets on general sale from Friday 3rd October at 10am.

Fans can sign up for access to the pre-sale now, which takes place from Wednesday 1st October.

See the band's full dates so far below and visit superfurry.com for more.

Along with the dates comes the news of the reissue of the band's 20th anniversary release of their Love Kraft album, which will come as double vinyl, 2CDs, including the 22-track bonus CD, Kiss Me With Apocalypse and digital formats on Friday 24 October 2025 via Strangetown Records.

Fans can pre-save a digital copy of the album here, with details on how to purchase physical copies coming soon.

Super Furry Animals' Love Kraft album artwork. Picture: Press

Super Furry Animals 2026 dates:

6th May 2026: Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre with Getdown Services

8th May 2026: Glasgow - Barrowland Ballroom with Getdown Services

14th May 2026: Llandudno - Venue Cymru with Getdown Services

16th May 2026: Cardiff - Utilita Arena Cardiff with Getdown Services and Melin Melyn

21st May 2026: Manchester - O2 Apollo with Getdown Services

22nd May 2026: London - O2 Academy Brixton with Honeyglaze

Super Furry Animals - Golden Retriever (Video)

