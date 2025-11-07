Super Furry Animals for headline show at Bristol Sounds 2026

Super Furry Animals will return in 2026. Picture: Ryan Eddleston

The Golden Retriever outfit will play the special date at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre with Gwenno as special guest.

Super Furry Animals previously announced their return in 2026 and their plans to embark on their first tour in 10 years.

After selling out 300,000 tickets for their Supacabra Tour, the band - comprised of Huw Bunford, Cian Ciarán, Daf Ieuan, Guto Pryce and Gruff Rhys - have given fans another opportunity to see them live at Bristol Sounds 2026.

The Welsh legends will now play a headline date at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre on Wednesday 24th June as part of Bristol Sounds 2026, with Gwenno as their special guest.

Super Furry Animals Bristol Sounds 2026 poster. Picture: Press

Super Furries join a line-up of headline acts for the 2026 instalment of the concert series, including The Kooks - who are celebrating 20 years of Inside In/Inside Out and The Streets, who will play A Grand Don't Come For Free for the first time ever in full.

Tickets go on general sale via bristolsounds.co.uk and superfurry.com on Friday 14th November from 10am and fans can sign up for pre-sale beforehand.

The news comes after there band shared their previously unreleased single, Rock ‘N’ Roll Flu, which you can listen to below.

Super Furry Animals - Rock 'n' Roll Flu (Official Visualiser)

Last month also saw the 20th anniversary release of their Love Kraft album, which will came as double vinyl, 2CDs, including the 22-track bonus CD, Kiss Me With Apocalypse and digital formats on Friday 24 October 2025 via Strangetown Records.

Super Furry Animals' Love Kraft album artwork. Picture: Press

Super Furry Animals 2026 dates:

6th May 2026: Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre with Getdown Services

8th May 2026: Glasgow - Barrowland Ballroom with Getdown Services

9th May 2026: Glasgow - Barrowland Ballroom - EXTRA DATE ADDED

14th May 2026: Llandudno - Venue Cymru with Getdown Services

15th May 2026: Llandudno - Venue Cymru - EXTRA DATE ADDED

16th May 2026: Cardiff - Utilita Arena Cardiff with Getdown Services and Melin Melyn

21st May 2026: Manchester - O2 Apollo with Getdown Services

22nd May 2026: London - O2 Academy Brixton with Honeyglaze

23rd May 2026: London - O2 Academy Brixton - EXTRA DATE ADDED

24th June 2026: Bristol - Canons Marsh Amphitheatre, Bristol Sounds with GWENNO - NEW DATE

Listen to Super Furry Animals' Love Kraft (20th anniversary edition) below:

