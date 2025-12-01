Super Furry Animals announce 2026 date at London's Alexandra Palace Park

Super Furry Animals will return in 2026. Picture: Ryan Eddleston

The Welsh outfit will play the north London green space on 12th July 2026 with special guests The Beta Band.

Super Furry Animals previously announced their return in 2026 and their plans to embark on their first tour in 10 years.

After selling out 300,000 tickets for their Supacabra Tour, the band - comprised of Huw Bunford, Cian Ciarán, Daf Ieuan, Guto Pryce and Gruff Rhys - the band have now announced a date at London's Alexandra Palace Park.

The Golden Retriever outfit wil play the north London green space on 12th July 2026 with special guests The Beta Band.

Tickets for Super Furries latest date will go on general sale this Friday 5th December at 9am.

However, fans can gain access to the pre-sale from Wednesday 3rd December by signing up here.

Super Furry Animals 2026 tour dates will also see them play two nights at the O2 Brixton Academy, London and homecoming shows at Venue Cymru in Llandudno as well as a date at Utilita Arena Cardiff.

See the band's live 2026 dates so far:

Super Furry Animals - Rock 'n' Roll Flu (Official Visualiser)

Super Furry Animals 2026 dates:

6th May 2026: Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre with Getdown Services - SOLD OUT

8th May 2026: Glasgow - Barrowland Ballroom with Getdown Services - SOLD OUT

9th May 2026: Glasgow - Barrowland Ballroom - EXTRA DATE ADDED - SOLD OUT

14th May 2026: Llandudno - Venue Cymru with Getdown Services - SOLD OUT

15th May 2026: Llandudno - Venue Cymru - EXTRA DATE ADDED - SOLD OUT

16th May 2026: Cardiff - Utilita Arena Cardiff with Getdown Services and Melin Melyn - SOLD OUT

21st May 2026: Manchester - O2 Apollo with Getdown Services - SOLD OUT

22nd May 2026: London - O2 Academy Brixton with Honeyglaze - SOLD OUT

23rd May 2026: London - O2 Academy Brixton - EXTRA DATE ADDED - SOLD OUT

24th June 2026: Bristol - Canons Marsh Amphitheatre, Bristol Sounds with GWENNO

12th July 2026: London - Alexandra Palace Park - NEW DATE ADDED

October also saw the 20th anniversary release of their Love Kraft album, which will came as double vinyl, 2CDs, including the 22-track bonus CD, Kiss Me With Apocalypse and digital formats on Friday 24 October 2025 via Strangetown Records.

Super Furry Animals' Love Kraft album artwork. Picture: Press

Listen to Super Furry Animals' Love Kraft (20th anniversary edition) below:

