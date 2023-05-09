Sum 41 announce split after 27 years and final world tour

Sum 41 Perform at Alexandra Palace in 2022. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

The Canadian pop rockers issued a joint statement on Monday announcing that they will be disbanding after 27 years.

Sum 41 have announced they are splitting up and will be embarking on a final worldwide tour.

The Ontario skate punk rockers - comprised of frontman Deryck Whibley, lead guitarist Dave 'Brownsound' Baksh, bassist Jason 'Cone' McCaslin, guitarist and keyboardist Tom Thacker and drummer Frank Zummo - took to social media on Monday 8th May to confirm the sad news.

Their joint statement began: "Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments in our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in any way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first."

They went on: "Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album "Heaven :x: Hell," along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them."

The In Too Deep rockers concluded: "For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfu**s on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us.

"Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41."

The Canadian rockers formed in 1996 in Ajax, Ontario. In 1999, the band signed an international record deal with Island Records and their debut album All Killer No Filler was released in 2001.

The record achieved mainstream success with lead single Fat Lip and also included the tracks In Too Deep and Motivation.

The band went onto release several albums with the Does This Look Infected? in 2002, Chuck in 2004, Underclass Hero in 2007, Screaming Bloody Murder in 2011, 13 Voices in 2016 and Order in Decline in 2019 with their next albumHeaven :x: Hell still to be released.

