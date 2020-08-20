StubHub adds warning to UK site that resold tickets may be invalid

20 August 2020, 12:34 | Updated: 20 August 2020, 13:00

StubHub offices in New York in 2020
StubHub offices in New York in 2020. Picture: Noam Galai/Getty Image

The Competition and Markets Authority have enforced the changes after working with the secondary ticketing site.

StubHub have been forced to add a warning to their website, indicating where tickets it offers for re-sale may be invalid.

The secondary ticketing site had been threatened with court action by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), over "misleading" messages and failing to give customers important information regarding their ticket purchases.

As reported by The Guardian, the CMA is now satisfied that adequate changes have been made to StubHub’s site.

The changes include "adequately warning people where tickets bought on the UK site may not get them into an event" along with the removal of messages which claim tickets are more scarce than they are.

A spokesperson for the CMA said: "We have secured changes to StubHub’s UK site to address our concerns and, as these are formal undertakings, we can continue to hold them to account for their compliance.“We also achieved this without a lengthy court process. If fresh information emerges that suggests StubHub is not meeting its obligations, the CMA will not hesitate to take further action – through the courts if necessary.”

READ MORE: Viagogo "refuse" refunds for postponed events bought through their site

As NME reports, a StubHub spokesperson said: “We are pleased that the CMA has confirmed that StubHub has addressed the CMA’s concerns. We have worked closely with the CMA to evolve our site in the best interest of our customers.

“As a fan-first marketplace, StubHub has always cooperated closely with regulators and will continue to do so, appreciating the dynamic regulatory environment in which we operate.”

The CMA also warned secondary ticketing companies that action could be taken on their response to events cancelled and postponed during the coronavirus pandemic.

They said “If it emerges that consumer protection law is being broken, the CMA will consider whether further action might be necessary to address these issues.

READ MORE: Festivals and events affected by the coronavirus pandemic

