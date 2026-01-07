Stranger Things' Joe Keery knocks Taylor Swift off Spotify charts with End Of Beginning

The actor and musician - who released the single under his Djo moniker - has knocked Swift's The Fate Of Ophelia off the top sport on the streaming giant following the Stranger Things finale.

Joe Keery has kicked-off the year with a major milestone on Spotify.

The Stranger Things star - who was best known for playing Steve Harrington in the Netflix series and goes under the name Djo for his musical project - has knocked Taylor Swift off the top spot as the most listened to track on the streaming giant.

Despite being over three years old, his End Of Beginning single, has overtaken Swift's The Fate Of Ophelia as Spotify's most listened to song- a title held by the singer-songwriter for a whopping 78 consecutive days since her album The Life of a Showgirl was released in October.

As reported by VICE, the synth-pop earworm has sat on top of US Spotify chart with 1.38million streams- the second time it topped the chart since 2024.

Djo - End Of Beginning (Official Audio)

The song originates from Djo's second studio album Decide, acting as the sixth track on the record.

The song then began to gaining popularity on Tiktok in 2024 and as a result was released as an official single in on 1st March the same year.

Watch Djo talk to Dan O'Connell on The Evening Show below:

Joe Keery wants to take Djo to Glastonbury and Coachella

It's not the only win for Keery this week, as it has emerged that he was behind the decision to feature David Bowie's "Heroes" at the end of Stranger Things, which reached its conclusion on New Year's Day 2026.

“It was actually Joe Keery who suggested that we do the Bowie version,” Ross Duffer told Netflix's Tudum.“Once Joe said that, we immediately knew that was the right song to end the show on because it is, in some ways, an anthem for Stranger Things. To use the original Bowie version just felt fitting for the conclusion.”

David Bowie's official Instagram account reflected the news with a post which showcased outtakes from the icon's Heroes album cover.

It included in the caption: "New Year’s Day saw the broadcast on Netflix of the final episode of the phenomenally successful and critically lauded Stranger Things. Ten years in the making, the final song of the entire series is "Heroes" by David Bowie, one of music’s boldest innovators and most enduring visionaries.

"After the final scene of Series 5 Episode 8 plays, the show doesn’t jump to its typical credits sequence. Instead, it rolls into a nostalgic animated end-credits segment and lets Bowie’s “Heroes” play all the way through."

Stranger Things season 1 - 5 is available to watch now on Netflix.

Joe Keery loves the Hull accent

