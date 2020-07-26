Stevie Nicks: My biggest regret is not sharing a stage with Peter Green

Peter Green in 1998 and Stevie Nicks in 2018. Picture: Iris Hogreve/DPA/PictureGroup/SIPA USA/PA Images

The singer has paid tribute to one of the co-founders of Fleetwood Mac, who died this weekend.

Stevie Nicks regrets never sharing a stage with Peter Green, the co-founder of Fleetwood Mac.

Green died yesterday (25 July) at the age of 73, and Nicks - who joined the band in 1975, after Peter had already left - has paid a glowing tribute to him.

She said in a statement posted on her Twitter account: "I am sorry to hear about the passing of Peter Green. My biggest regret is that I never got to share the stage with him. I always hoped in my heart of hearts that that would happen.

"When I first listened to all the Fleetwood Mac records, I was very taken with his guitar playing. It was one of the reasons I was excited to join the band.

"His legacy will live on forever in the history books of Rock n Roll. It was in the beginning, Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac and I thank you, Peter Green, for that. You changed our lives."

Mick Fleetwood, who founded the band in 1967 with Green, paid tribute to the guitarist, as the BBC reports. "For me, and every past and present member of Fleetwood Mac, losing Peter Green is monumental," he said.

"No-one has ever stepped into the ranks of Fleetwood Mac without a reverence for Peter Green and his talent, and to the fact that music should shine bright and always be delivered with uncompromising passion.

"Peter, I will miss you, but rest easy your music lives on. I thank you for asking me to be your drummer all those years ago. We did good, and trail blazed one hell of a musical road for so many to enjoy.

"God speed to you, my dearest friend."

Fleetwood Mac in 1969: John McVie, Danny Kirwan, Mick Fleetwood, Jeremy Spencer and Peter Green. Picture: RB/Redfern/Getty Images

70s superstar Peter Frampton called Green "one of the most tasteful guitar players ever", while Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler called him "one of the greats".

Most sadly have lost one of the most tasteful guitar players ever I have always been a huge admirer of the great Peter Green may he rest in peace. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) July 25, 2020

Sad to hear of Peter Green passing- one of the greats. RIP. pic.twitter.com/OUHg3KwnNy — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) July 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Mumford And Sons guitarist Winston Marshall has also paid tribute to the musician, whose death was announced on Saturday.

He wrote on Twitter: "RIP Peter Green. Man Of The World, Oh Well, Albatross, Need Your Love So Bad. Some of my favourites songs and performances of all time. Thank you for the music."