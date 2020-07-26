Stevie Nicks: My biggest regret is not sharing a stage with Peter Green

26 July 2020, 17:42

Peter Green in 1998 and Stevie Nicks in 2018
Peter Green in 1998 and Stevie Nicks in 2018. Picture: Iris Hogreve/DPA/PictureGroup/SIPA USA/PA Images

The singer has paid tribute to one of the co-founders of Fleetwood Mac, who died this weekend.

Stevie Nicks regrets never sharing a stage with Peter Green, the co-founder of Fleetwood Mac.

Green died yesterday (25 July) at the age of 73, and Nicks - who joined the band in 1975, after Peter had already left - has paid a glowing tribute to him.

She said in a statement posted on her Twitter account: "I am sorry to hear about the passing of Peter Green. My biggest regret is that I never got to share the stage with him. I always hoped in my heart of hearts that that would happen.

"When I first listened to all the Fleetwood Mac records, I was very taken with his guitar playing. It was one of the reasons I was excited to join the band.

"His legacy will live on forever in the history books of Rock n Roll. It was in the beginning, Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac and I thank you, Peter Green, for that. You changed our lives."

Mick Fleetwood, who founded the band in 1967 with Green, paid tribute to the guitarist, as the BBC reports. "For me, and every past and present member of Fleetwood Mac, losing Peter Green is monumental," he said.

"No-one has ever stepped into the ranks of Fleetwood Mac without a reverence for Peter Green and his talent, and to the fact that music should shine bright and always be delivered with uncompromising passion.

"Peter, I will miss you, but rest easy your music lives on. I thank you for asking me to be your drummer all those years ago. We did good, and trail blazed one hell of a musical road for so many to enjoy.

"God speed to you, my dearest friend."

Fleetwood Mac in 1969: John McVie, Danny Kirwan, Mick Fleetwood, Jeremy Spencer and Peter Green
Fleetwood Mac in 1969: John McVie, Danny Kirwan, Mick Fleetwood, Jeremy Spencer and Peter Green. Picture: RB/Redfern/Getty Images

70s superstar Peter Frampton called Green "one of the most tasteful guitar players ever", while Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler called him "one of the greats".

Meanwhile, Mumford And Sons guitarist Winston Marshall has also paid tribute to the musician, whose death was announced on Saturday.

He wrote on Twitter: "RIP Peter Green. Man Of The World, Oh Well, Albatross, Need Your Love So Bad. Some of my favourites songs and performances of all time. Thank you for the music."

Latest On Radio X

The Killers' Brandon Flowers in Mr. Brightside video and Will Smith as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Killers' Mr. Brightside mashed up with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme tune is epic

The Killers

The Streets' Mike Skinner performs at Lowlands Festival 2019

Mike Skinner 'winces slightly' at Fit But You Know It

Elton John and his ex wife Renate Blauel on their wedding day on 14 February 1984

Who is Elton John’s ex-wife Renate Blauel and where is she now?
Doves' Andy Williams and The former Smiths frontman Morrissey

Doves: The Smiths' art will always be there despite "unsettling" Morrissey
AC/DC: Bon Scott and Brian Johnson

10 songs that ended an era... or began a new one

Features

Biffy Clyro 2020

Biffy Clyro slam government for treating the music industry "like a leisure activity"

Biffy Clyro

Latest Videos

Matthew Crosby and Elis James play Betabet on Radio X

WATCH: Matthew Crosby plays Betabet with Elis James

Dominic Byrne tries on a mask made by a listener on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Has Dom FINALLY found a mask for his floppy ears on The Chris Moyles Show?
Bill & Ted Face the Music movie poster

Bill & Ted Face the Music latest trailer revealed: When is it released?
Chris Moyles talks to friend of the show Clinton Baptiste

WATCH: Clinton Baptiste calls into The Chris Moyles Show